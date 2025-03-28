Three Men and Linda Lavin in ‘Mid-Century Modern,’ Black Actors Who Became ‘Number One,’ Parents in the ‘Drag Race,’ NCAA’s Pivotal Weekend

Disney / Chris Haston

Mid-Century Modern

Series Premiere

The creators of Will & Grace take a page from The Golden Girls in a sassy retro sitcom about three gay men of a certain age—neurotic Nathan Lane, sweetly dim-witted Matt Bomer and flamboyant Nathan Lee Graham—who move in together in Palm Springs (with Ketel One martinis replacing cheesecake as the go-to nightcap), with the late, great Linda Lavin as Lane’s unfiltered and meddling mother. (Lavin died during production and gets a sweet tribute in the ninth of 10 episodes, all available for binge-watching.) The jokes land hard, some eliciting groans, but beyond the off-color outrageousness, there’s a squishy old-school sentimentality that’s almost refreshing.

Apple TV+

Number One on the Call Sheet

Series Premiere

“It’s an accomplishment for most actors,” says Idris Elba. “It means you’ve made it,” says Oscar winner Jamie Foxx. They’re talking about the career breakthrough that lands an actor the lead role on a movie, which means you’re listed first on the daily shooting schedule—or in Hollywood jargon, “Number One on the call sheet.” An illuminating two-part documentary from directors Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch gives a red carpet’s worth of Black leading men and women a platform to candidly discuss their journeys to stardom and, in many cases, award-winning superstardom. Participants include, for leading men, Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Morgan Freeman, Michael B. Jordan, Don Cheadle, Kevin Hart and more, with leading ladies including executive producers Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Viola Davis and Whoopi Goldberg, plus Cynthia Erivo, Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Alfre Woodard and many more.

MTV

RuPaul’s Drag Race

8/7c

It’s all in the family when the remaining queens turn their flamboyant gaze toward their nearest and dearest—their moms and dads—in an epic drag makeover competition. Grace and Frankie’s June Diane Raphael is the guest judge. Stay tuned for the RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked after show (9:30/8:30c), when the parents and contestants kick back, though the mood soon turns bittersweet given that the season finale is looming.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The women’s Sweet 16 round begins early, with No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 North Carolina at 2:30 pm/ET on ESPN and games continuing through 10 pm/ET (No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 UCLA). The second night of the men’s Sweet 16 kicks off at 7 pm/ET on CBS with No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 6 Ole Miss, and on TBS at 7:30, No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Kentucky. As coverage of the Elite Eight round continues through the weekend, these pivotal games decide who makes it to next weekend’s Final Four. For a complete schedule, go to ncaa.com.

Yellowjackets

Adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is in for quite a shock—and presumably, so is the viewer—when she tracks down the source of the mystery tape and gets a blast from the Yellowjackets’ secret past. To say more would be a spoiler, except to state the obvious that with Shauna, there’s no such thing as a happy reunion. Back in the woods, teenage Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) is among the contingent of plane-crash survivors who don’t seem to relish the thought of rescue by the intruders to their camp. The episode airs Sunday on Paramount+ with Showtime’s linear channel.

