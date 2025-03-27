60th Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations Announced: Ella Langley Leads the Way

The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominations for the milestone 60th ACM Awards, which is set to stream live exclusively on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 pm et / 5 pm pt.

Ella Langley leads the field with eight nominations, including Female Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year, and six nominations for her song with Riley Green, “you look like you love me,” which includes Single of the Year, Song of the Year as an artist and songwriter, Music Event of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year as an artist and director.

Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen tie for most nominations for a male artist with seven nominations each, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Lainey Wilson also has seven nominations, earning nods in six separate categories, including her first nomination for Artist-Songwriter of the Year. She’s also nominated for Song of the Year for her single “4x4xU, marking her fourth consecutive year being nominated in that category.

The ceremony will be hosted by Queen of Country and 16-time ACM Award-winning singer Reba McEntire.

Fans will be able to stream the full broadcast on Prime Video.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Ella Langley
Jessie Murph

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Bailey Zimmerman

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Restless Road
The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney
Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson
I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
White Horse – Chris Stapleton
you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

SONG OF THE YEAR

4x4xU – Lainey Wilson
The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson
I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
we don’t fight anymore – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

4x4xU – Lainey Wilson
Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson
I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
Think I’m In Love With You – Chris Stapleton
you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne

60th Academy of Country Music Awards, Live, Thursday, May 8, at 8 pm et, Prime Video

