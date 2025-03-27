60th Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations Announced: Ella Langley Leads the Way
The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominations for the milestone 60th ACM Awards, which is set to stream live exclusively on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 pm et / 5 pm pt.
Ella Langley leads the field with eight nominations, including Female Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year, and six nominations for her song with Riley Green, “you look like you love me,” which includes Single of the Year, Song of the Year as an artist and songwriter, Music Event of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year as an artist and director.
Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen tie for most nominations for a male artist with seven nominations each, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.
Lainey Wilson also has seven nominations, earning nods in six separate categories, including her first nomination for Artist-Songwriter of the Year. She’s also nominated for Song of the Year for her single “4x4xU, marking her fourth consecutive year being nominated in that category.
The ceremony will be hosted by Queen of Country and 16-time ACM Award-winning singer Reba McEntire.
Fans will be able to stream the full broadcast on Prime Video.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War And Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Ella Langley
Jessie Murph
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Bailey Zimmerman
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Restless Road
The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney
Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson
I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
White Horse – Chris Stapleton
you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
SONG OF THE YEAR
4x4xU – Lainey Wilson
The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson
I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
we don’t fight anymore – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
4x4xU – Lainey Wilson
Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson
I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
Think I’m In Love With You – Chris Stapleton
you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
60th Academy of Country Music Awards, Live, Thursday, May 8, at 8 pm et, Prime Video
