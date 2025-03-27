The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominations for the milestone 60th ACM Awards, which is set to stream live exclusively on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 pm et / 5 pm pt.

Ella Langley leads the field with eight nominations, including Female Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year, and six nominations for her song with Riley Green, “you look like you love me,” which includes Single of the Year, Song of the Year as an artist and songwriter, Music Event of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year as an artist and director.

Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen tie for most nominations for a male artist with seven nominations each, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Lainey Wilson also has seven nominations, earning nods in six separate categories, including her first nomination for Artist-Songwriter of the Year. She’s also nominated for Song of the Year for her single “4x4xU, marking her fourth consecutive year being nominated in that category.

The ceremony will be hosted by Queen of Country and 16-time ACM Award-winning singer Reba McEntire.

Fans will be able to stream the full broadcast on Prime Video.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley

Jessie Murph

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson

I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

White Horse – Chris Stapleton

you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

SONG OF THE YEAR

4x4xU – Lainey Wilson

The Architect – Kacey Musgraves

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson

I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

we don’t fight anymore – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

4x4xU – Lainey Wilson

Dirt Cheap – Cody Johnson

I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

Think I’m In Love With You – Chris Stapleton

you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

