It’s hard to believe that it’s been 11 years since Craig Wayne Boyd was named the winner of The Voice. The country singer was on Blake Shelton‘s team and received the majority of viewer votes in the Season 7 finale back in 2014.

He had quite a journey on the show, though, and making it to the end was not cut and dry. Only two coaches, Shelton and Pharrell, turned their chairs for Boyd in the blind auditions. He chose Shelton as his coach, but was transferred to Gwen Stefani‘s team after losing in the battle round and getting stolen by the pop star. He then moved back over to Shelton’s team when he was stolen again because Stefani didn’t pick him in the knockout round.

The viewers seemed to have more faith in Boyd, though, as he was voted through by the public all the way until the finale. So, what is Boyd up to today? TV Insider is digging into his life now, so scroll down for more.

What is Craig Wayne Boyd doing now?

Since his time on The Voice, Boyd has continued pursuing his music career. He considers himself a “part time country singer, full time suburban dad,” according to his Instagram bio.

In 2020, Boyd formed the band Texas Hill with Casey James, who came in third place on Season 9 of American Idol, and Adam Wakefield, the runner-up on Season 10 of The Voice. However, by 2023, Boyd was no longer in the group. “I was voted out of the band I started but am excited to get back to getting our and entertaining folks with country music,” he wrote in a Facebook comment at the time.

James and Wakefield also released a statement about the change. “Craig Wayne Boyd is no longer going to be a part of this project, but we’re incredibly grateful for his contribution to the band over the past few years,” they shared. “We’ve made some great music together, and wish him all the best in his new endeavors.”

While Boyd has not released a solo album since 2019, he has continued recording music and playing live shows. “Craig wants to continue spreading happiness through song,” his wife said in an interview with Bold Journey in 2024. This is in our blood and I am not sure anything would fulfill us like music does so we keep on keepin’ on.”

Is Craig Wayne Boyd married?

Boyd met his now-wife, Taylor Borland, in 2011, just two days after he won The Voice. “When my husband and I first met I was an agent at Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles’ Women’s Division and Craig had won NBC’s The Voice two days prior,” Taylor told Bold Journey. “By the time we met we had both experienced the super highs and lows of the entertainment industry. I knew what I was signing up for when I fell in love with him and to this day we continue to chase a dream.”

In a 2023 interview with People, Boyd recalled, “I was smitten by Taylor the very first time I saw her from afar and even more so after an evening of conversation. I truly feel like I knew she was going to be ‘the one’ from day one!”

Once he got the approval from his son (from a previous relationship), the rest was history. “After the initial meeting between Taylor and Jax, he asked me, ‘Daddy, can we keep her?’ so there was no convincing needed to have him help me [propose]. We were on our way back to Nashville from a show in Branson, Missouri when Jax and I asked Taylor to join our family.”

They got married in 2016 at a Tennessee courthouse just months after welcoming their first child together.

Does Craig Wayne Boyd have kids?

Yes, the Boyds have five children, and they’ve all taken after their dad when it comes to the musical gene.

“The family has taken on the band name BoydsRUs and recently released their first single “Halloween Song.” Music is in their bones and they are excited to create more in the future!” Taylor said in her Bold Journey interview.

Boyd and his wife welcomed four children together, while he also has a son from a previous relationship.

