‘The Price Is Right’: Contestant Has Close Call & Almost Loses New Game Room

A The Price Is Right contestant nearly missed out on having her friends over for a night filled with fun games, which would have been a shame because she was so excited when the prize was announced.

Contestant Britney, a student at Azusa Pacific University, first bid on an electric scooter and helmet. She bid $700, with the actual retail price being $786 on the Monday, March 17, episode.

After she won Bidder’s Row, the game show contestant got to come on down to the stage to play a game with host Drew Carey. Britney played Bullseye, which is a grocery pricing game. She had the chance to win a game room, complete with a foosball table, a game table and chairs, a poker set, and a vending machine with snacks and beverages.

In the center of the Bullseye is a game board with an archery-style target with rings ranging from $2 to $12 and five grocery items. The contestant must select one of the items and decide how many of them they want to reach between $10 and $12. The price is revealed and then multiplied by how many they picked. If the price is in between the numbers, they win the prize. If it’s not, they have two more chances to try and get it exactly.

Britney had to pick between coffee creamer, noodle soup, Bai water, a meal kit, and bamboo shoots. The college student started out by picking seven packs of noodles. They were retailed at $3.99, which totaled $27.93. She was way over but had two more chances. Britney then picked three coffee creamers. They were $5.99 each, which totaled $17.97. She had one more chance to try and win the game room. The contestant picked five bamboo shoots. They were $2.19 each, which made five of them $10.95.

Britney jumped up and down after winning. “All three chances,” Carey said. “Never give up!”

She spun an 85 at the Showcase Showdown, moving on to the Showcase round. Britney bid $45,000 on $3,000, a trip to Ireland, and a 2025 Nordic Forest Honda HRV LX. She was over as the retail price was $44,327 and did not win the prizes.

The clip was posted to YouTube and fans reacted to her near miss.

“This is a near wipeout & close call victory!” one fan said.

“I’d have gone 5 Bai waters. They’re usually about $2.20,” said another.

“She eventually got it,” a third one said.

