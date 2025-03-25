‘NCIS: Origins’ Finale Scoop: Pedro Hernandez Returns to Haunt Gibbs

Gibbs (Austin Stowell) has already had to deal with the aftermath of killing Pedro Hernandez, the man who murdered his wife and daughter, in the first season of NCIS: Origins. But now the NCIS prequel will cap off its freshman run with a return to that part of his (recent) past.

In “Cecilia” — Lala’s (Mariel Molino) first name — when the murder of Pedro Hernandez is unearthed, Gibbs faces a reckoning. But when he needs his team most, one’s loyalty is brought into question. The Season 1 finale airs on Monday, April 28, and the series has already been renewed.

“Mary Jo’s story proves that the past comes back to move you or haunt you,” Tyla Abercrumbie teases to TV Insider. (The March 24 episode revealed that she and her husband were still married when he sent divorce papers and their tragic past, involving the loss of children.) “In the case with Gibbs, the tease is it might be there to haunt him.”

We can’t help but hope that means some good Gibbs and Mary Jo scenes to come. Earlier this season, she spoke to him about understanding loss, though she hadn’t shared anything at the time, with their conversation interrupted. Abercrumbie is hoping that her audition scene, of Mary Jo and Gibbs discussing losing a child, makes it into the show.

“I really loved the audition scene that we haven’t used in the 18 episodes,” she says. “It’s a beautiful scene between Mary Jo and Gibbs, and it just allowed you to see these two people come together and understand each other and grow in [their] relationship. So I’m hoping that they get around to that point where — just like we got to see Mary Jo with Lala and Vera [Diany Rodriguez], I think we are going to eventually get to see a one-on-one with her with everyone.”

NCIS: Origins, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS