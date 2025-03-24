Ex-HGTV Star Galey Alix Shares Big Update After Dramatic Exit From Network

Galey Alix shut down the second season of her HGTV show Home in a Heartbeat last year and stepped away from the network, citing burnout from being overworked. However, fans might not have seen the last of the designer on TV.

Alix, who rose to fame sharing her 72-hour renovations on TikTok, starred in 2023’s Home in a Heartbeat for one season before deciding to call it quits before going into production for Season 2. The pressure of revamping clients’ homes in a weekend on top of hosting and producing led to exhaustion for the 31-year-old designer.

“We would be awake for sometimes 86 hours straight, going up and down ladders and installing drywall, lighting, built-ins, wallpaper—all while the cameras were filming,” Alix told People in October. “And then add on top of that, I’m also hosting, I’m also producing, I’m the contractor slash designer slash day-laborer. I was wearing so many hats. And my whole body was just literally decomposing in front of me.”

She added, “It got to a point where it was just like, I don’t think I’d survive a Season 2… I can’t do Home in a Heartbeat because my heart will stop beating.”

While Alix made appearances on other HGTV shows in 2024, including 100 Day Hotel Challenge and House Hunters: All Stars, she hasn’t yet returned to helming her own series. However, that might be about to change.

In a recent Instagram Stories Q&A session with her fans, Alix was asked, “When will you do your show again I miss watching it.”

Alix responded, “I have a feeling we’ll do another show again.. but it will have to be a different premise.”

Rather than revamping a home over a weekend, Alix suggested a new premise, writing, “Maybe people submit a loved one who deserves a makeover & we surprise them without them evening knowing we’re coming! But we need more sleep, so maybe a week turnaround instead of a weekend!”

Alix previously worked as a banker for Goldman Sachs and dated Bachelor Nation’s Dale Moss. The pair separated last year, and Moss recently opened up about the break-up in his own Instagram Stories Q&A.

“Honestly there’s not much to tell,” the former Bachelorette contestant wrote. “You had two good people who genuinely loved one another and did your best to make things work. Sometimes because of life, timing or priorities it’s not as black and white as people like to think.”

He continued, “But I believe that I can speak for the both of us by saying that at the end of the day we only wanted the best for one another and to see each other achieve their dreams. Whatever the case there are zero regrets and while every relationship has difficulties we brought each other a lot of joy and am grateful to have had that in my life.”

Alix revealed she and Moss had split last year when replying to an Instagram comment asking whether the pair were still together. “We’ve been separated for over a month now,” she wrote. “He’s an amazing guy and will always be someone I adore as a person.”