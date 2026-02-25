In 2023, one season of Home in a Heartbeat aired on HGTV, which featured Galey Alix renovating clients’ homes in just three days. However, the show never returned for a second season, and Alix has opened up about why.

In a 2024 interview with People, Alix confirmed that Home in a Heartbeat would not be coming back for Season 2. However, she has not given up her design career. Scroll down to find out why she left television and what she’s up to today.

Why did Galey Alix leave HGTV?

Alix decided to leave HGTV because filming the show was putting her under so much stress that she started breaking out in hives. “My nervous system was completely shutting down,” she told People. “By the end of the show I realized … I don’t have a nervous system; I am a nervous system.”

She clarified that it’s “not the network’s fault,” and admitted, “I feel like I set myself up for failure because I wanted to renovate whole homes in 72 hours with my team. But I’m also a perfectionist with obsessed-compulsive disorder (OCD), which means I’m not going to let us cut any corners. We’re not going to throw things up, do it quickly, and not make it perfect because I don’t have enough time. It had to be right.”

Alix recalled being awake for “86 hours straight” while filming. “On top of that, I’m also hosting, I’m also producing, I’m the contractor slash designer slash day-laborer. I was wearing so many hats. And my whole body was just literally decomposing in front of me.”

Why did Galey Alix hide her face on TV?

When Alix appears on camera, she always hides her face behind a baseball cap, and that’s intentional. As she explained during a fan Q&A, “As someone who has always suffered from perfectionism (and is still recovering from a long, very dangerous eating disorder) it’s really important that I set myself up for success. Wearing a hat allows me to not focus so much on what I look like and instead, put all that energy into the project and home I’m working on. I also want people watching me on social or on the show to focus on what we’re creating, the families’ reactions and how amazing my team is. That’s always the goal.”

What is Galey Alix doing now?

Alix still runs her home design business Galey Alix Design. Per her website, the company is a “full-service and full-heart design company that transforms homes + hearts. The vast majority of projects are completed over a long (and sleepless) 3-day weekend.” All of her projects are a complete surprise to her clients.

In 2025, Alix did redesigns for Tyler Cameron and kristin Juszczyk, which she documented on Instagram. Alix posts all of her big reveals on social media.

Are Galey Alix and Dale Moss still together?

No, Alix and Moss are no longer together. They dated for more than two years before announcing their split in October 2024.

“Nobody was unfaithful, nobody said anything nasty or attacking or biting,” Alix confirmed to People. “We were two people who really respected each other and cared about each other and were sad to say goodbye. And we both, after being best friends and each other’s confidant and supporter and cheerleader all those years, still really love each other. It just isn’t meant to be.”

Meanwhile, Moss wrote on his Instagram Story, “Honestly there’s not much to tell. You had two good people who genuinely loved one another and did your best to make things work. Sometimes because of life, timing or priorities it’s not as black and white as people like to think.”

Alix appears to currently be single, as she posted an Instagram about her dating life in October 2025.