HGTV ‘Home in a Heartbeat’ Star Galey Alix Addresses Shock Decision to Exit Show

HGTV star and TikTok sensation Galey Alix has revealed she couldn’t face a second season of her hit show Home in a Heartbeat because she didn’t think she could “survive.”

The self-taught home designer who rose to fame sharing her 72-hour renovations on TikTok spoke to People about her decision to “shut down” filming on Season 2 of the HGTV series. Despite her on-screen positivity and a go-getter attitude, Alix admitted that her “nervous system was completely shutting down” while filming.

“By the end of the show, I realized I don’t have a nervous system; I am a nervous system,” she told the outlet. “We would be awake for sometimes 86 hours straight, going up and down ladders and installing drywall, lighting, built-ins, wallpaper—all while the cameras were filming.”

“And then add on top of that, I’m also hosting, I’m also producing, I’m the contractor slash designer slash day-laborer,” she continued. “I was wearing so many hats. And my whole body was just literally decomposing in front of me.”

Home in a Heartbeat premiered in April 2023 and saw Alix and her team working unrelenting hours to transform homeowners’ properties in just a few days. The Florida native remained upbeat on camera, but she said that behind the scenes, the mental and physical toll became a struggle.

Ultimately, Alix realized she wouldn’t “survive” filming another season, saying, “I just couldn’t stomach it. It got to a point where it was just like, I don’t think I’d survive a Season 2. I can’t do Home in a Heartbeat because my heart will stop beating.”

A former banker who worked for Goldman Sachs, Alix said she doesn’t blame HGTV for the situation she found herself in. As someone diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and who describes herself as a “perfectionist,” Alix admitted she “set herself up for failure” by taking on too much at once and setting unrealistic expectations.

Even though she’s put a stop to her HGTV series, Alix has no plans to quit her home design career and continues to share tricks and tips on her TikTok channel. She also isn’t opposed to doing another TV show but noted that she would handle the situation differently.

“I’ve got a lot of working ideas, but whatever I wind up doing, it’ll be more streamlined,” she explained. “It really can’t be something like we did. It really impacted the mental health of myself and my whole team.”