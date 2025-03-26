Keshia Knight Pulliam on Playing a Scorned Woman in Twisty Lifetime Thriller ‘Wife Stalker’

Keshia Knight Pulliam plays a scorned woman who will do whatever it takes to protect her family in Lifetime’s upcoming movie Wife Stalker. The film premiering March 29 sees The Cosby Show and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne star as a wife and mother named Joanna whose life is in shambles. Her husband Leo (Trai Byers) quickly falls for Piper (real life wife Grace Byers), who owns a wellness center and moves to town.

Joanna uncovers disturbing details about Piper’s black widow past. Fearing for her husband and two children’s’ safety, she embarks on a mission to find the proof that she needs to expose Piper before it’s too late. Pulliam, 45, also has two kids and is married to fellow actor Brad James. The happy couple met on the set of the 2019 Lifetime film Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.

Here the Married at First Sight: Afterparty host talks about digging into the story adapted from the book “The Wife Stalker” by Liv Constantine.

This being another Lifetime movie. Does it mean more working with the network knowing it was a project for them that brought you and your now husband together?

Keshia Knight Pulliam: Lifetime has definitely become an integral part of our family. Doing so many projects with them from the Christmas movies to movies like Wife Stalker to executive producing and hosting Married At First Sight: After Party. It’s crazy that they’ve been through many milestones. I was pregnant with my son while hosting the Married At First Sight: After Party a whole season. It’s always wonderful working with them . I enjoy the relationship that at this point spanned many years.

What were your initial thoughts of Joanna in Wife Stalker? When we first meet her, you feel a certain way about her. Then towards the end there are these huge twists and turns right up to the end that flip everything upside down.

When I first read the script I was definitely captivated. I didn’t anticipate the twists and turns that would occur at all, and I’ve read a whole lot of scripts. I was just excited to play the character because with any character it’s about finding the character’s voice. Finding the trees of the character and rooting her authentically. What are the feelings and emotions she is going through? I really enjoyed the challenge and opportunity and working with a tremendously talented cast and crew. Both Trai and Grace are amazing to work with. [Director and EP] Elisabeth Röhm was amazing to work with. Everyone at Swirl [Films] who I’ve worked with for over a decade. I enjoy working with people that I also enjoy being around also.

The unique situation here is you’re working with a real-life couple on set who play your husband and the other woman he leaves your character for. How would you describe your dynamic?

It was a joy working with them. I work with my husband a lot. So that part, it’s not an unfamiliar dynamic for me. They were absolutely lovely. At the end of the day, we’re playing characters. When they say cut, we’re back to who we are as people. It was a joy to work with both of them. They are just so talented. Outside of it, they are great people who my husband and I enjoyed being around.

What about this story struck you?

It’s a must-watch. You may think you know, but you don’t. I think it’s definitely a testament that people often look at people’s lives from the outside perspective. There is this thought that, “This is the perfect couple.” Or “couple’s goals.” All these different things that are part of society where the grass is always greener on the other side. Then I always say, “But you don’t know what the water bill is.” I think it’s an interesting look into a family story, but it isn’t as it appears. Those are always interesting stories.

I think what also stands out to me is the shades of gray from all parties involved including Piper for example. You have this preconceived notion of her, but then learn the backstory and upbringing and what may have led her down this certain path. I thought that with others as well.

I think everyone is a very complex character. It isn’t black or white. Everyone had experiences that have, without giving too much away, crafted their reality. I think like this and life people want to look at things very black and white. There are always shades of gray.

When you’re playing these characters, does it make you especially grateful for the home life you’ve created for yourself and family?

I’m grateful every day no matter what character I’m playing. Gratitude and appreciation are very much what cultivates and creates my blessings. Creates the amazing life my husband, me and the kids share. Gratitude is part of my everyday life. Whether it’s this character or another, I wake up thinking about the many things I’m super grateful for.

Wife Stalker premiere, 8/7c, March 29, Lifetime