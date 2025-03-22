Brennan Elliott‘s wife, Camilla Row, has died from gastric cancer. The Hallmark star announced his wife’s death on March 22 via Instagram.

“There is no easy way to say this but I know my wife @camilla_row would have wanted me to thank every person from all over the world who prayed for her over the last 8 years she suffered immeasurably trying to survive and live with #stage4gastriccancer. It is with a soul crushing devastated heart that my beloved wife #cami passed away at 5:28 this morning,” his statement began.

He continued, “Our babies and I lost our rock, a person who not only was the love of my life,my soulmate,my best friend and lover but the toughest strongest fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies. The pain she endured only I might know but assure all who loved her she is in peace with no more pain. You are with the lord now my queen!”

In his message, Elliott praised his wife for the “immeasurable” work she did on behalf of the gastric cancer community. The actor publicly revealed Row’s Stage 4 gastric cancer diagnosis in 2022, but she was first diagnosed in 2018.

Elliott ended his statement by saying, “I love and am in love and will always be in love with you my baby! I know u r dancing and are on vacation in heaven and free from the grips of cancer. When the lord calls me and it’s my time I will c u in heaven and we will start dancing again.!!🙏🙏 I will always be your hot mess!😂 missing you on this plane forever but will c u soon! THANKYOU Cami for being YOU!”

Row, a clinical psychologist, had given her followers an update on her health in January. “One day at a time and I know God has a plan for me,” she wrote on her private Instagram account, according to People. “A series of surgeries and hospitalizations have left me weak and out of treatment but I am thankful everyday of each second of life. I am healing thanks to God. I am so blessed to have all your prayers.”

The His & Hers star married Row in 2011. They have two children, Luna and Liam.