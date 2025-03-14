‘American Idol’ Contestant Victor Solomon Was Also on ‘The Voice’ – A Refresher

Victor Solomon on American Idol
Victor Solomon is one of the singers who will be auditioning for Season 23 of American Idol in the upcoming Sunday, March 16, episode. Official photos from ABC confirm his audition in front of Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will be airing during Week 2.

This is not Victor’s first time on a major singing competition show, though. He previously competed on Season 20 of The Voice! Scroll down for a refresher about his time on the show and to learn more about him.

Who is Victor Solomon?

Victor is a musician, but he also works as an associate director at Chick-fil-A, according to his LinkedIn. He has held the position since 2022. Victor received his bachelor’s degree from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in 2021, then moved to Los Angeles to pursue his music career after graduation.

Victor Solomon on American Idol

While pursuing his music career, Victor also hopes to own his own record label one day, according to his website.

Since his time on The Voice, Victor has released his own music and done live performances. In 2023, he dropped the track “The Power Song,” and credited Legend with helping him get it right. “Thank you to @johnlegend @jonathannelsonmusic @trentshelby @trinitysrt @lelunddurond and @thankgod4cody for your mastery input on the single!!!!” he shared at the time. “I’ve been working on it for a little over a year because I had to make sure we put out the right sound. Just know, there is more music on the way!!!”

What happened to Victor on The Voice?

Victor’s season of The Voice aired in 2021. During his blind audition, he received chair turns from Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, while Kelly Clarkson did not turn around. Victor ended up choosing Legend as his coach.

In the battle rounds, Victor was paired up against Deion Warren, and Legend chose him as the winner. He then moved onto the knockouts, where he was once again chosen as the victor by his coach. For that performance, he went up against Gean Garcia.

In the live playoffs, Victor received the highest number of votes out of the four remaining artists on John’s team and was voted through to the semi-finals. There, his performance once again earned him enough votes from the public to be one of the four singers that automatically advanced to the finale (one more was added after the instant save).

Victor ended up finishing in fifth place. Cam Anthony from Blake Shelton’s team was the winner of the season.

Where is Victor Solomon from?

Victor was born in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Peoria, Illinois, as a child. He grew up there, spent his college years in North Carolina, and now lives in Los Angeles.

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC

