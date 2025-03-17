Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Since American Idol‘s very first season, contestants who made it through the audition round were given a “golden ticket,” which meant that they were moving on to Hollywood week. The show eventually introduced an even more coveted audition prize, though — the platinum ticket.

The platinum ticket seems like it’s here to stay, as it has been part of Season 23 with judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. But what does it mean? Scroll down for everything to know.

What is the platinum ticket on American Idol?

The contestants who receive platinum tickets are able to skip the first round of Hollywood week, bypassing an entire portion of the competition and immediately moving on to week 2. In the past, contestants with the platinum ticket were also given the first opportunity to chose their duet partners that week before the other artists were paired up.

When was the platinum ticket introduced?

The platinum ticket first showed up on Season 20 of American Idol in 2022. It returned for Season 21 in 2023, as well as Season 22 in 2024. The judges continued to hand out platinum tickets in Season 23, as well.

Which artists have received platinum tickets?

In Season 20, HunterGirl, Kenedi Anderson, and Jay received the platinum tickets. HunterGirl finished the show in 2nd place, while Jay made it to the Top 6 before being eliminated. Anderson withdrew from the competition during the Top 24.

Season 21’s platinum ticket recipients were Cam Amen, Kaylin Hedges, Elijah McCormick, and Tyson Venegas. Amen, Hedges, and Venegas got their platinum tickets from the judges during auditions, while McCormick received his via a fan vote at the 2022 American Music Awards. Amen and Hedges were cut before the Top 24, which ended up being a Top 26, while McCormick was cut during the Top 26, and Venegas was sent home in the Top 10.

The platinum ticket winners in Season 22 were Odell Bunton Jr., Abi Carter, and Julia Gagnon. Carter went on to win the season, making her the first platinum ticket recipient to win the show. Bunton was eliminated in the Top 20, and Gagnon got sent home in the Top 7.

So far, two platinum tickets have been awarded in Season 23: Kolbi Jordan and Filo. Both artists received the exciting news in big ways. Jordan was invited to sing at a Tennessee Titans game, and the judges handed her the ticket while she was on the field. Meanwhile, Underwood and Ryan Seacrest gave Filo his ticket during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

