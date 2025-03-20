Julie Chrisley’s Stepdaughter Lindsie Admits She Has Never Been to See Her in Prison

Lindsie Chrisley just made a shocking admission about her relationship with her parents, who are both serving out prison sentences.

On the March 19 episode of her podcast, Southern Tea, Chrisley shared that she hasn’t visited dad Todd for more than a year, and has never been to see her stepmom Julie in the more than two years she has been in prison.

“The last time I visited my dad probably was … was it the beginning of last year?” she said.

“I can’t even honestly remember.”

“[Nanny Faye and I] used to go together when they first went [to prison],” Chrisley continued. “It was just like, [a] more comfortable situation for both of us to go when they both of us stay in a hotel together. I have never been to Lexington to visit Julie.”

Todd has Lindsie and her brother, Kyle, during his first marriage to Teresa Terry. The two children were around in the early days of Chrisley Knows Best. Julie adopted both of them, but they never had a strong relationship.

“I have not seen my dad in quite some time and I have had no contact. And that’s all I’m going to say for that,” Chrisley said.

The family briefly reconciled in 2022, but their relationship has been strained since Todd and Julie’s prison sentence. The couple was found guilty of 12 counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. They were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in January 2023. Todd is in Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. Julie was in Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was later transferred to Florida’s Federal Correctional Institution Marianna.

A few months after they reported to prison, the pair’s prison sentences were shortened by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Todd’s was decreased by two years and Julie’s by 14 months.

Lindsie, however, was not present at the hearings, as her sister, Savannah, asked her not to come. “I was not in attendance,” Lindsie told the Daily Mail. “I know a lot of people were saying from the footage that they saw from the courthouse that they did not see me there, and that’s because I was not there.”

“I do feel that it was in the best interest for me and everyone else. My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us present at the hearing. And it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and that we would be asked to leave.”

Todd and Julie are also parents to Chase, and Grayson, and they adopted their granddaughter, Chloe.