Todd Chrisley Had Strict Rules for Kids Says Daughter Lindsie

Lindsie Chrisley has revealed she missed out on several fashion trends when she was a young girl because her father, Todd Chrisley, had strict dress codes.

On the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Lindsie spoke with her co-host and Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry about modern Gen Z fashion, particularly when it comes to young girls and the trend of butterfly skirts, a type of short flared skirt.

Lindsie revealed she wasn’t allowed to wear short skirts or “skorts” while at school because Todd “absolutely was not being a part of that.”

“I specifically remember when I was in middle school that I wanted all these clothes from Abercrombie and then went through the Limited Too phase,” Lindsie shared, per People. “I was not allowed to wear any of that stuff, and I felt so left out.”

Lindsie has a son, Jackson (11), whom she shares with her ex-husband William Campbell. While she said she doesn’t have to worry about clothing choices for a boy, she previously admitted to putting rules on her son’s social media use.

“That’s why I have never allowed Jackson to have any type of social media presence whatsoever outside of what I share of him on my stuff because I don’t want him to build some type of following, see a paycheck that comes in that looks like that, and then turn 16 years old, start working at Chick-Fil-A, and the paycheck looks very, very different,” she said on the November 7 episode of the Coffee Convos podcast.

Lindsie is Todd’s oldest daughter from his first marriage to Teresa Terry. She has become estranged from the family following the investigation into Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley‘s bank and tax fraud that led to their 2022 conviction and combined 19 years in prison.

Savannah Chrisley, Todd’s daughter with Julie, has accused Lindsie of helping investigators in the criminal case against her parents. Lindsie has denied this.

In April 2024, Savannah answered fan questions on Instagram, where she was asked why Lindsie didn’t attend Todd and Julie’s appeal hearing. “I told her that she was not wanted, that my dad did not want her there, and that he didn’t care to have a relationship with her,” she stated.

Lindsie opened up about the situation on her Southern Tea podcast on April 19, 2024, saying, “I do feel that it was in the best interest for me and everyone else. My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us present at the hearing. And it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and that we would be asked to leave.”