‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Drops Big News About Season 6 – Fans React

All Creatures Great and Small wrapped up its fifth season on Sunday night (February 23), but fans shouldn’t have to wait too long for new episodes as the show has already begun filming Season 6!

The show’s official Instagram made the announcement on Monday morning (February 24), confirming the sixth season with a photo of a director’s clapperboard and a note that filming is now underway in Yorkshire, England.

“Attention #ACGAS fans 📣 Exciting news – the cast and crew have officially kicked off filming for Season 6 in beautiful Yorkshire today!” the caption read. “We can’t wait to return to Darrowby with all of you soon.”

Fans were super excited by the news and jumped into the comments to share their reactions.

“Yay!! Our favorite show! So happy for this news!!” wrote one commenter.

“Fabulous. Can’t wait,” said another.

“Just let out a very audible scream on the bus!!!” another joked.

Another added, “Great news. Just watched the excellent final season episode. Season 6 really needs a few more episodes please. Too short.”

“Shouldn’t be so excited but this literally has made my day,” said one fan.

“Yay!!!! Love this cast and show!!!” wrote another.

“And hopefully with a Season 7 on the way too?” said another user.

All Creatures Great and Small, which airs on PBS in the United States, is set in 1930s and 1940s Northern England and based on a series of books written by Alf Wight under the pen name of James Herriot. The series follows veterinary surgeon James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and his adventures and relationships in the Yorkshire Dales.

Season 5 took place at the height of World War II, and Sunday’s finale revolved around housekeeper Audrey Hall (Anna Madeley) as she waited to find out if her son had survived an attack on a British Royal Navy ship. The finale also saw lighter moments, including Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) trying to recruit carrier pigeons for the war effort and James and Helen (Rachel Shenton) celebrating the first birthday of their son.

There is no official word yet on when Season 6 will air, but based on previous seasons, fans should expect new episodes in the fall.