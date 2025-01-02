QVC’s Jennifer Coffey Chokes Up as She Becomes Latest Host to Exit Network

It’s the end of an era as long-time QVC host Jennifer Coffey said her final goodbye to the shopping network on Tuesday, December 31.

After announcing her decision to leave her “dream job” after 13 years back in November, Coffey hosted her final QVC broadcast on New Year’s Eve, where she showcased some of her favorite products from brands such as Barefoot Dreams, Harry Slatkin, and Isaac Mizrahi.

At the end of the two-hour broadcast, Coffey addressed her loyal viewers with an inspiring message. “My entire purpose over these last 13 years has been to inspire,” Coffey said. “Everyone watching has a dream in your heart right now. Whatever your dream is, you are meant to have that dream come true.”

She continued, “Even if it seems insurmountable — someone’s telling you you can’t. The circumstances seem too challenging — here’s what I know to be true. If you believe and know that that dream is meant to be yours, it will be yours because whatever you want, it wants you too.”

Coffey got choked up and teary-eyed as she added, “I can’t wait for all of you to achieve your dreams. I promise you it is possible. I’m living it myself, but that’s not important. What’s important is that you’re going to live it in 2025. I love you all so much, and I can’t thank you enough for giving me your time over 13 years. It has been my honor. Thank you. I’ll see you soon.”

The fan-favorite host joined QVC in 2011, and viewers have followed her through various milestones over the past 13 years, including her marriage to Davinder Athwal and her daughter Gabby’s graduation from college.

Tuesday’s show was a celebration, with many QVC hosts stopping by to send Coffey well wishes, including David Venable, Jayne Brown, Julia Cearley, and Mary Beth Roe.

She was also joined by her close friend and co-host Kerstin Lindquist, who is also set to exit QVC after 13 years. “You have given me all the courage and strength I need the last 13 years,” Lindquist told Coffey. “We walked through these doors together and we’re kind of walking out the door together as well. I’m so, so proud of you.”

“After a prayerful year God has led me to such a time as this. It’s time for me to step back from my position at QVC,” Lindquist announced on Instagram last month. “It’s time for me to have more time for my teens & family. It’s time for God to make a greater impact through me by focusing on faith & wellness in women’s lives.”

Coffey shared a similar announcement back in November, writing, “One thing about dreams is that they evolve, grow and change. I’ve made the choice to end my years as a QVC host but am 100% certain it is not the end of my time in this building. And I hope you follow me along right here on social media as I continue to bring you along for the wild ride.”

Before leaving, Coffey asked QVC viewers to welcome and support the new hosts who have joined the network in recent years.

“We’ve taken on a lot of new faces and I’ve been watching how the viewers and those of you on social media have been so supportive of them,” she stated. “These are real people who are so passionate and excited and honored to be here, so I hope you continue to show them love and lift them up as they go on the same journey Kerstin and I went through 13 years ago. Give them some good words and support. They deserve it.”

Fans and friends jumped into Coffey’s Instagram comments to share their thanks and appreciation, with one commenter writing, “Awww Jen!!! So well said and I teared up at the end! You are poise and grace always! Congratulations on an amazing 13 years. Cannot wait to see what’s next!”

“Chills…and tears. That’s what we love about you Jen! Beautiful message,” said another.

“Oh my goodness this brought tears to my eyes. You are the best ! So selfless to think of us not you in your final minute. Ugh!!! Now I have to go get the life I am truly meant to have because that life wants me toooooo,” another added.

Another wrote, “Your words were beautiful…..and made me cry.’

“You are such an inspiration, thank you for your time at the Q. I’m excited to have a peek at your new chapter. Wishing you all the best in 25 and beyond!” said one fan.

“I was hoping you would post this!! I loved your message last night!! You are such a classy lady!!” added another.