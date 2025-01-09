One week after her final episode on QVC aired, Jennifer Coffey gave her fans an update on her new “passion project.” The former QVC host took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 8, to reveal that she’s opening a yoga studio in Pennsylvania.

“I am here to announce something that I’ve been keeping low-key for quite a while as I prepare. I can’t take it anymore and I really want to share the news,” she said in a video, which she filmed during a recent trip to Aspen, Colorado. Coffey explained that she was also announcing her new venture earlier than expected because she was ready to hire instructors, front desk staff and workshop leaders for her studio.

“I’m opening my first yoga studio,” she confirmed. “The Phoenix Yoga opens in the King of Prussia/Wayne area [in] — fingers crossed — mid-to-late February, offering yoga classes from beginning to advanced.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Coffey (@jennifercoffey)

Coffey said that “this is something [she’s] been wanting to do for quote some time now.” Following her exit from QVC in December 2024, she was able to dedicate more time to the project. “I get to put everything that I have inside of it and my mission, my goal, is always to help people achieve their dreams,” she continued. “In this case, I hope to help people achieve something very deep, something very beautiful, exploring their bodies and what their bodies can do, exploring their minds, their spirits, and just how beautiful they are and get to know themselves better.”

She promised to share “a lot more in the future,” but said she’s focused on the hiring process for now. In the caption of her post, she added, “I’m back home and back to busting a$$ on getting the studio ready this weekend and I work fast so email me ASAP!”

Coffey joined QVC in 2011 and announced her exit from the network after 13 years in November 2024. “My passion: showing as many people as possible that your highest, biggest dreams can come true. And one thing about dreams is that they evolve, grow and change. I’ve made the choice to end my years as a QVC host but am 100% certain it is not the end of my time in this building,” she wrote on Instagram. “And I hope you follow me along right here on social media as I continue to bring you along for the wild ride.”

The mom of one filmed her final QVC show on New Year’s Eve. Before exiting the set, Coffey gave viewers a passionate speech about following their dreams. She then got emotional and choked back tears as she added, “I can’t wait for all of you to achieve your dreams. I promise you it is possible. I’m living it myself, but that’s not important. What’s important is that you’re going to live it in 2025. I love you all so much, and I can’t thank you enough for giving me your time over 13 years. It has been my honor. Thank you. I’ll see you soon.”