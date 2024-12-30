QVC’s Kerstin Lindquist Speaks Out Amid Shock Exit From Network

It’s the end of an era for Kerstin Lindquist, who is exiting QVC after 13 years with the shopping network. She got emotional during the December 28 episode of Saturday Morning Q. Lindquist reflected on her more than a decade run to co-host Alberti Popaj. “It’s all been so good,” she said.

“I think some of the funniest times we’ve had have been when we can’t stop laughing where we’ve had to walk off set,” Lindquist reminisced. “The Halloween shows are always my absolute favorite as well.”

She went on to share how some of her favorite times happened during the pandemic, adding, “We were trying to stay on the air for you and how we could still be together for you because that’s what this show is all about and we did it.”

Lindquist expressed gratitude to the crew, as well as how much she’d miss the viewers. “ Every Saturday, I got to sit with you,” she said tearfully. “We got to have almost like a talk show and we could feel you guys out there. … I’m going to miss that family feeling with our viewers every morning.”

Lindquist initially announced the news of leaving QVC during a December 21 Instagram post. She wrote, “After a prayerful year God has led me to such a time as this. It’s time for me to step back from my position at QVC. It’s time for me to have more time for my teens & family. It’s time for God to make a greater impact through me by focusing on faith & wellness in women’s lives.’

She continued, “I make this move with all the love in my heart for QVC. When I decided to come to QVC more than 13 years ago, it was because of the way I was able to connect with you in an honest, vulnerable manner, unlike any other job in TV or retail. You were with me when we brought home my son, lost my mom, moved to be missionaries and all the heartbreak and joy in between. This is more than shopping, it’s a relationship, and we will always be family. This is more than shopping, it’s a relationship, and we will always be family…”

This bitter-sweet moment isn’t quite the end for Lindquist on the network. She still has a few more shows to do into January 2025 before fully cutting the cord. During a blog post, Lindquist revealed her next moves. A busy plate of projects that includes working on her “StRest” podcast, health coaching, speaking at conferences, and a two-book deal with Zondervan/Harper Collins. She joins another QVC star Jennifer Coffey, who announced in November her departure at the end of the year.