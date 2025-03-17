We’ve Hunted Down the News for You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

Nina (Shantel VanSanten) has stepped in to help her sister Tink (Hannah Adrian) once already this season — with her husband Brett — but in the March 18 episode of FBI: Most Wanted, she’s going to have to decide if she’ll do so again.

In “Four Bodies,” Tink asks for a big favor, causing a strain on Nina and Scola’s (John Boyd, crossing over from FBI) relationship. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek that reveals just what that favor is.

Tink and her kids are visiting Nina and Scola, and the clip begins with them finishing up dinner. When Tink asks for a recipe for the salmon dish, Scola tells her there isn’t one. “Just coat them in some olive oil and hit them with some Old Bay,” he says. Nina adds that he’s putting Old Bay on everything (fish, chicken, cereal). After Scola takes the kids for gelato, Tink tells her sister she has something to ask her.

“I’m behind on my mortgage,” Tink shares and admits she owes $36,000. “I was hoping that you would loan me the money so that I don’t lose the house.”

Nina wonders how she let it get that bad, and Tink admits she didn’t know until last week. “Brett handles all the bills. Turns out he stopped paying the mortgage after he got fired,” she says. And Nina hasn’t forgotten what happened: “He was too busy getting drunk at the bar and putting your head through a wall.”

Tink reminds her sister that she threw Brett out, he’s in rehab, and they’re done. Watch the full sneak peek above for more of Tink’s appeal to her sister.

Also coming up in this next episode, a string of late-night murders with the same M.O. sends the Fugitive Task Force on a hunt for a serial killer with ties to a radical feminist group.

Do you think Nina should lend her sister the money? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS