Nina’s (Shantel VanSanten) family drama is taking a front seat again in an upcoming episode of FBI: Most Wanted.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look and details for the March 18 episode, titled “Four Bodies.” John Boyd from FBI crosses over as Special Agent Stuart Scola, Nina’s boyfriend. In the episode, a string of late-night murders with the same M.O. sends the Fugitive Task Force on a hunt for a serial killer with ties to a radical feminist group. Meanwhile, Nina’s sister (Hannah Adrian) asks her for a big favor, causing a strain on Scola and Nina’s relationship.

Check out our exclusive photos below, of the team on the case, Nina at home with her sister, and VanSanten and Boyd behind the scenes.

FBI: Most Wanted introduced Nina’s sister and father onscreen earlier this season, when the two came to visit. Nina and her father’s relationship was already tense before an episode-ending dinner that left them in an even worse place.

Then, in Episode 9, Tink called Nina for advice after her husband Brett had been lying to her about going for job interviews for six months. Rather, he’d been hanging out at bars, and Tink had been working overtime to keep them afloat. Tink argued she didn’t blame him and he had it rough, but as Nina saw it, her husband needed to take accountability. That episode ended with Nina’s father calling from Tink’s phone after Brett “knocked her [sister] around,” landing Tink in the hospital. Nina immediately booked a plane ticket to Houston.

Boyd previously teased this guest spot for us in January. “I’m popping over there for a little Nina storytelling. I think there’s some family dynamics happening for her, and I think the storyline with her sister, Scola will be present for some of that and helping her along the way,” he said.

Scroll down to check out the photos from this next episode, and let us know in the comments section what you’re hoping to see.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS