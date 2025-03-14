‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White’s Outfit Causes Puzzle Board to Malfunction
Vanna White wore a spectacular outfit on Wheel of Fortune that not only grabbed everyone’s attention, it also caused the puzzle board to malfunction! It was the cohost’s wide cuffs on her sleeves that caused all the problems, and sparked a reaction from Ryan Seacrest, contestants and viewers.
On the Thursday, March 14 episode, the beloved letter turner wore a black capri pantsuit with white cuffs by her hands. Vanna also had on black high heels to complete her look.
“Why I love your cuffs!” Seacrest told White as they walked out from backstage together. “What are you hiding in there?” he joked.
“Nothing,” White said as she held out her hands.
View this post on Instagram
The game show cohosts went their separate ways, but Seacrest wondered if White’s outfit would affect her job…and he was proved right. During the show, she has to touch the letters on the board with her hands. The sleeves blocked her from touching the tiles on the board.
As they started the first toss-up, White was supposed to touch the tile on the end to get the board to start. She had to touch it about three times before the letters started to appear. Contestant Bill Friskey chuckled at the mishap, while his opponent, Haley Yaeger, smiled because of it.
“Just a question, do the lazers not sense your hands because of your cuffs?” Seacrest asked. The audience laughed.
“Maybe,” White shrugged.
“We’ll see how this goes tonight,” Seacrest laughed.
“Yes, we will,” White nodded. She shrugged while looking into the camera. Seacrest then moved on with the introductions.
During the second toss-up, Seacrest joked, “Let’s see if Vanna can start it.” She didn’t appear to have any problems with the second one. Throughout the game, White seemed to struggle a bit with touching the letters, but she eventually got it.
On the Elvis Duran Morning Show, White revealed that the letters turned motion-activated a few years ago, and all she has to do now is wave her hand in front of it.
Reddit users took note of White’s outfit, reacting to it on the platform. “Wonderful outfit other than the sleeve cowbell cuffs,” the original poster said.
“It even impacted her ability to do her job lol,” said another.
“It was funny when she couldn’t get the board to work, though lol,” wrote a Wheel fan.
“Have no words,” commented one fan.
Another Reddit user said that her outfit would have been ok if the cuffs were not a part of the outfit.
What did you think of her outfit? Sound off in the comments below.
Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check Local Listings
From TV Guide Magazine
