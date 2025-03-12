‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Worried Ryan Seacrest Is Pushing Himself Too Hard

Wheel of Fortune fans fear that Ryan Seacrest’s famous work ethic may be catching up with him.  Many viewers thought that the star looked tired on the most recent episode of the game show and are worried he is pushing himself too hard. Along with Wheel, Seacrest is involved in many other projects that take him all over the U.S.

A Reddit thread was posted after the Tuesday, March 11 episode asking if anyone noticed if the host looked tired.

One fan pointed out that American Idols new season started on Sunday, March 9, which he also hosts. However, both Wheel and the first half of Idol are filmed months in advance of when they air.

“I said the same thing, the last two episodes he has looked really run down, like different than normal. Heavy eye bags, weathered etc…he probably didn’t sleep,” said another fan.

“Ryan did look weathered,” said another.

“Yeah, I thought too.. Like he looked tired or about to crash,” a third commented.

Another Reddit user said that he has “15 different jobs,” so that could be the reason why he looks tired.

Aside from Wheel and Idol, Seacrest also hosts Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. However, that program only runs once a year on December 31, with a few run-throughs beforehand.

He has also hosted the radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest since 2017. Seacrest has a contract with iHeartMedia to host On Air, mornings on CHR 102.7 KIIS-FM Los Angeles, and the weekly American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest through the end of 2025. The company’s events also include the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Jingle Ball, which Seacrest hosts both.

The host also runs the non-profit, Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which he founded in 2010. The foundation has fourteen Seacrest Studios across the U.S. He shared photos of him and his family visiting the Nashville location to his Instagram on Tuesday, March 11.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

Seacrest might have looked tired on Wheel because his cohost Vanna White revealed that they film six shows per day for only 34 days of the year.

The host took over for Pat Sajak in October 2024 after he retired after 41 seasons.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check Local Listings

