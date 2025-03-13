Nikki Glaser to Return as Host of Golden Globes, Plus Her Plea to ‘White Lotus’

Nikki Glaser‘s Golden Globes hosting debut was such a success in January that CBS is inviting her back to do it all over again for next year’s ceremony.

CBS and the Golden Globes made the announcement today, Thursday, March 13, confirming that the Emmy-nominated comedian and actress will return to host the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, airing January 2026 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” Glaser said in a statement. “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season Four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

Helen Hoehne, President, Golden Globes, added, “Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage last year. Her sharp humor, and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun.”

Glaser became the first woman in history to host the Golden Globes solo on January 5, 2025, receiving high praise from viewers and critics alike for her performance. In her opening monologue, she made playful jabs at Hollywood and many of the stars in attendance.

“I feel like I’ve finally made it… I’m in a room full of producers at the Beverley Hilton hotel, and this time, all of my clothes are on,” she quipped before adding, “Some of you may know me from my appearances on roasts, but I’m not here to roast you tonight, how could I? You’re all so famous, so talented, so powerful. You can really do anything except tell the country who to vote for.”

In another much-quoted gag, she said, “Selena Gomez is here, double nominee tonight, and she’s here with her new fiancé Benny Blanco, and Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish.”

Closing out her monologue, she joked, “If you lose tonight, please just keep in mind that the point of making art is not to win an award; the point of making art is to start a tequila brand so popular that you never have to make art again.”

Glaser previously starred in the Comedy Central series Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and the 2022 E! reality show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? She also hosted FBoy Island on HBO Max and The CW and its spinoff Lovers and Liars on The CW.

In terms of acting, she starred in the Amy Schumer films Trainwreck (2015) and I Feel Pretty (2018), and also appeared on the TV shows Inside Amy Schumer and A.P. Bio. She also competed on Dancing With The Stars in 2018 and The Masked Singer in 2022.

83rd Annual Golden Globes, January 2026, CBS and Paramount+