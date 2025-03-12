Is there a Gilmore Girls reunion in the works? Former star Arielle Kebbel seems to be hinting at the possibility as the Rescue: HI-Surf actress teases her upcoming project.

“I can tease that I just signed onto a movie and when I’m allowed to talk about it, I think that some early aughts people will be excited about the pairing, I guess I should say,” Kebbel told TV Insider. Her teasing words could mean many things as she’s previously starred in early aughts hits ranging from Gilmore Girls and John Tucker Must Die to the more niche Aquamarine.

But what could her remarks possibly mean? We’ll take a guess that Kebbel is teasing some kind of rom-com film or that her character is paired up with someone fans will be interested to see her alongside.

Per Kebbel, shooting on the film begins “next month.” In terms of when viewers will learn more, she says, “I’m sure we’ll know soon. I’m sure there’ll be an announcement.”

As for what she could hint at, Kebbel reveals, “I’ll say that anyone who’s a Lindsay fan from Gilmore Girls, I think, will find this pretty interesting.”

Kebbel’s words could mean a variety of things ranging from a potential Gilmore Girls reunion to an allusion to her character Lindsay’s storyline. As viewers of Gilmore Girls will recall, Kebbel’s Lindsay was the wife of Rory’s (Alexis Bledel) first boyfriend Dean (Jared Padalecki); perhaps the project could reunite her with Padalecki or with Bledel, who famously hooked up with Dean while he was still married.

Kebbel appeared on the show for nine episodes across Seasons 3, 4, and 5, between 2003 and 2004.

Either way, consider us intrigued! While we await further info on Kebbel’s upcoming film, check her out on Fox‘s Rescue: HI-Surf, on which she plays a lifeguard, Emily “Em” Wright.

Gilmore Girls, Streaming now, Netflix and Hulu