Gypsy-Rose Blanchard had been out of prison for a few months when she got pregnant with her first child, but she still had a deep-rooted fear that she might give birth behind bars. After the premiere of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up Season 2 on Monday, March 10, an extended preview for the upcoming episodes showed Blanchard opening up about her worries.

The former inmate said she worried that law enforcement would believe false reports about her and lock her up again. “The better I do in life, the more pain I get,” Blanchard explained. “There’s a lot of haters out there who falsely report things to my parole officer. I’m terrified that my baby will be born in prison. I got death threats.”

This season will also feature the ups and downs of Blanchard’s relationship with Ken Urker. The two got engaged in 2018 while Blanchard was serving a prison sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother. However, they split in 2019, and she moved on with Ryan Anderson, whom she married in July 2022.

Blanchard and Anderson’s relationship didn’t last long following her December prison 2023 release. They broke up just three months later and Blanchard quickly reunited with Urker, the father of her daughter born in December 2024. “I do kind of worry about his level of responsibility being a parent,” she admitted in the Life After Lock Up preview.

Meanwhile, Blanchard was also dealing with Anderson having a “glimmer of hope” that they’d get back together.

The end of the Season 2 teaser featured Blanchard in tears as she said, “I have been hit with the question, ‘How are you going to tell your daughter about what you did?’ I’m not a monster. And I don’t want her to grow up thinking that I’m one.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Season 2, Mondays, 9/8c, Lifetime