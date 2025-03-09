‘SNL’ Highlights: Lady Gaga Hosts, Lord Gaga Debuts & Mike Myers Gets Musky

Lady Gaga brought the Mayhem on Saturday, March 8, as she served as Saturday Night Live host and musical guest for the first time since 2013. But as the show’s cold open proved, there’s also mayhem in U.S. politics at the moment. Here are highlights from Saturday’s episode.

Mike Myers channels Dr. Evil as Elon Musk

Following reports of an explosive White House meeting between Marco Rubio and Elon Musk, Saturday’s SNL cold open riffed on the two men’s conflict, with Marcello Hernández playing the secretary of state and Mike Myers returning to play the billlionaire-turned-DOGE boss.

And as Myers’ Musk fretted internally about his changing fortunes, the actor channeled another of his famous characters: Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers films. “My Tesla stock is crashing and my personal net worth just dropped by $100 billion dollars,” Myers’ Musk said via voiceover as Myers brought his pinky to his mouth in true Dr. Evil fashion.

Gaga promises not to do Joker 3

Gaga showed self-deprecating humor in her monologue, making jokes about her age — 38 is “scientifically the best age for a female pop star to be” — and asking people not to Google her 2013 SNL performance with R. Kelly.

She also brought up the critical reaction to her film Joker: Folie à Deux. “Apparently people thought it was awesome,” she said. “Joaquin [Phoenix] and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst films of the year. So we won for [Worst Screen Combo]. But joke’s on them — I love winning things! And my Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful.”

And at the end of the monologue, Gaga said, “I respect everyone here so much, so I promise to act, to sing, and to not do Joker 3.”

SNL slays “slay”

In a sketch on Saturday, Gaga and Bowen Yang performed a song called “No More Slay” to ban their characters’ brunch buddies from using the overused accolade.

“No more slay, no more slay,” they sang. “We know it sounds impossible, but there’s other words to say / From now on, when something rocks / We’ll just say, ‘Wow, I like that,’ and then we’ll stop.”

Gaga performs “Abracadraba” and “Killah”

For her two performances on Saturday, Gaga performed “Abracadabra,” a single that topped Billboard’s Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart, and “Killah,” another song from her recently released seventh studio album, Mayhem.

Lord Gaga appears

During Saturday’s “Weekend Update,” Mikey Day played the Lord Gaga to Stefani Germanotta’s Lady Gaga, donning a waistcoat, a tail coat, pantaloons, and muttonchops. “How do you think she became a lady?” Day’s lord said. “She married a lord. That’s how she became a Gaga, whereas I was simply born this way.”

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC