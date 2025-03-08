Why Kyle MacLachlan Turned Down ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo With ‘Sex and the City’ Costar

Kristin Davis almost reunited with onscreen ex Kyle MacLachlan on And Just Like That…, but MacLachlan declined the chance to appear on the Sex and the City spinoff, she said.

MacLachlan recurred in the third and fourth seasons of Sex and the City, playing cardiologist Trey MacDougal. Charlotte York, Davis’ character, falls in love with Trey and marries him, but their relationship falls apart amid sexual issues, a difference of opinion about children, and the meddling of Trey’s overbearing mother.

But on the March 6 episode of her podcast, Are You a Charlotte?, Davis said that “there was an idea that Trey slash Kyle would come on And Just Like That… and then it didn’t happen.”

Davis ended up chatting with her former costar about the near miss. “Kyle and I had to talk about it because I was kind of mad at him,” she recalled on the podcast. “I said, ‘Why didn’t you come on? We wanted you to come on.’ And he said, ‘I just wanted it to be amazing.’ Meaning that [the storyline] had a kind of almost a sad note. There’s a bit of a sad note, but it had this incredible lead up to me seeing Trey again.”

Ultimately, Davis understood MacLachlan’s perspective. “Like, when you have played such a wonderful part in the past that people have such a great memory of, and it was so special as a work experience, you want it to kind of stay in this kind of glorious place,” she said. “And I think he just didn’t want there to be kind of a sad note to the end. So I get that. I get that.”

Davis said what she loved most about the canceled storyline was that it had involved Charlotte lying to her friends about seeing Trey, perhaps because the character is married to Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) on the show.

“I’ve never been married, and I’ve certainly never been divorced, so I don’t really know how that works,” Davis said. “Do you communicate? Do you not communicate? Is it cool to be friends? Is it not cool to be friends? I mean, for Charlotte, she’s obviously so happy with Harry. I don’t think it would be a threat to Harry for her to communicate with Trey because of the problems with that relationship also, right? But for whatever reason, Charlotte tells the friends in And Just Like That…that she has not communicated in any way with Trey this whole time. And she has kind of an unfinished feeling about that relationship, and she really wants to see him. And I, Kristin, also feel that way.”

All of that said, Davis hasn’t given up hope that MacLachlan will come on the show. “Maybe [Charlotte and Trey] run into each other just at an event or at a restaurant or something like that,” she said. “I think it would be so amazing to have Kyle back on.”

