Joy Behar on Being Friends With Trump Supporters: ‘I Won’t Give Them a Kidney’

Amanda Bell
Comments
Joy Behar on The View
ABC

Since Donald Trump‘s election in November, Joy Behar has been one of the most vocal critics of his policies and the supporters who chose him to implement them. Each day on The View, she has some of the harshest critiques for the current administration and is always ready with a zinger on the “Hot Topics” related to it. So when asked on Thursday’s (March 6) episode whether she could ever be friends with a Trump supporter, her answer was similarly spirited.

“I won’t give them a kidney, but I could be friends with a Trump supporter,” she said before explaining her reasoning. “I mean, the thing about it is, it’s not just about politics. It’s about morality, ethics, it’s about cruelty, it’s about discrimination. So those are personal, human values. We’re not really just talking about a fiscal conservative [issue of] who pays more taxes. We’re talking about you as a human being. So it’s hard to be friends with someone who signs on to something like that.”

Still, Behar did say that she does commonly engage with Trump supporters in conversations because she likes to test out how much information they actually have on the man they purport to supprot.

“On the other hand, [I’m] open to discussion,” she said. “I like to talk to them, find out what exactly do you know about this guy?”

The conversation about Behar’s relationship with Trump supporters was inspired by a viral scene from The White Lotus Season 3 in which Leslie Bibb‘s character Kate seemingly revealed to her friends — Carrie Coon‘s Laurie and Michelle Monaghan‘s Jaclyn — that she voted for Trump, even though she was ostensibly an independent.

Behar was supported by cohost Sunny Hostin who argued, “This is not the Republican Party of yesterday. This is the Trump-lican party… It’s so extreme, and if someone is supporting or voting for someone who is hurting [people], I do have a hard time being friends with that person.” However, Alyssa Farah Griffin, meanwhile, said that her close friends group is “split” between Democrats and Trump-supporting Republicans who are able to maintain a friendship because “you know their values, and you know why they decided [on Trump].”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC

The View

Donald Trump

Joy Behar




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Postal Worker Loses Car
Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Jocelyn Hudon as Lizzy Novak — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 15
2
‘Chicago Fire’ Kills off [Spoiler] — Did You See It Coming?
A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in Criminal Minds: Evolution, season 18
3
When Will ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Return & Big News About Its Future
Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa as seen on The Flip Off, Season 1.
4
Did Christina Haack or Tarek El Moussa Win ‘The Flip Off’?
Dickson Wong Deal or No Deal Island
5
‘Deal or No Deal Island’: Dickson Wong Reveals What We Didn’t See About That Challenge & Temple