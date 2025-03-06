Joy Behar on Being Friends With Trump Supporters: ‘I Won’t Give Them a Kidney’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Since Donald Trump‘s election in November, Joy Behar has been one of the most vocal critics of his policies and the supporters who chose him to implement them. Each day on The View, she has some of the harshest critiques for the current administration and is always ready with a zinger on the “Hot Topics” related to it. So when asked on Thursday’s (March 6) episode whether she could ever be friends with a Trump supporter, her answer was similarly spirited.

“I won’t give them a kidney, but I could be friends with a Trump supporter,” she said before explaining her reasoning. “I mean, the thing about it is, it’s not just about politics. It’s about morality, ethics, it’s about cruelty, it’s about discrimination. So those are personal, human values. We’re not really just talking about a fiscal conservative [issue of] who pays more taxes. We’re talking about you as a human being. So it’s hard to be friends with someone who signs on to something like that.”

Still, Behar did say that she does commonly engage with Trump supporters in conversations because she likes to test out how much information they actually have on the man they purport to supprot.

“On the other hand, [I’m] open to discussion,” she said. “I like to talk to them, find out what exactly do you know about this guy?”

Joy Behar claims she’s friends with a Trump supporter but adds she wouldn’t give them a kidney to save their life:

“I won’t give them a kidney but I could be friends with them…the thing about it, it’s not just about politics, it’s about morality, ethics, it’s about cruelty,… pic.twitter.com/TqMu3wzFXC — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 6, 2025

The conversation about Behar’s relationship with Trump supporters was inspired by a viral scene from The White Lotus Season 3 in which Leslie Bibb‘s character Kate seemingly revealed to her friends — Carrie Coon‘s Laurie and Michelle Monaghan‘s Jaclyn — that she voted for Trump, even though she was ostensibly an independent.

Behar was supported by cohost Sunny Hostin who argued, “This is not the Republican Party of yesterday. This is the Trump-lican party… It’s so extreme, and if someone is supporting or voting for someone who is hurting [people], I do have a hard time being friends with that person.” However, Alyssa Farah Griffin, meanwhile, said that her close friends group is “split” between Democrats and Trump-supporting Republicans who are able to maintain a friendship because “you know their values, and you know why they decided [on Trump].”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC