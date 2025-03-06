Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 15 “Too Close.”]

Firehouse 51 has just suffered a devastating loss, especially for its chief, Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney).

The latest Chicago Fire ended with the heartbreaking death of Pascal’s wife Monica (Kadee Strickland), in a car accident, as he waited for her in a restaurant for their anniversary dinner. The house responded to the call, but by the time Pascal got to the hospital, it was too late. Elsewhere in the episode leading into a brief hiatus (the show returns on March 26), Pascal urged Mouch (Christian Stolte) to think about his future as a lieutenant possibly away from 51 — the plan is for Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to become chief, but the man currently holding that position doesn’t seem so sure he wants it — and Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) were approved to become adoptive parents.

Below, showrunner Andrea Newman answers our burning questions about those major developments as well as Eamonn Walker‘s upcoming return as Boden.

Why kill off Monica and in the way you did?

Andrea Newman: One of the first things we learned about our new Chief Pascal was that he and Monica had a very complicated relationship. The passion is there, the love is there, but there’s some darkness, too. When it comes to Monica, Pascal was willing to cross any lines to protect her. So now that the worst imaginable thing has happened to her, how will he react? Will this bring Pascal closer to the gang at 51, or will he do something that destroys these relationships he’s been working to build? Seeing Dom Pascal pushed to the edge will be a sight to see!

What can you tease about the aftermath and grieving for Pascal? The promo teases he’s not letting it go and the others are worried about him at work.

Grief is a journey. And as much as 51 wants to help Pascal through his grieving, their chief is a man who plays things close to the vest. He’s not about to just let them in, but there will be surprising bonds formed along the way.

Boden’s coming back, and we could still be seeing Pascal dealing with his grief significantly at that point. Is that something that will come into play? What can you tease about their interactions?

Boden hand-picked Pascal for this (theoretically temporary) job of Chief at 51, but when they meet in a future episode, it’s very fraught: Boden is heading an investigation into what went wrong during a tragic firefight that Pascal was in charge of. So it’s contentious — Boden grilling Pascal about his every decision, and how things went as wrong as they did. That episode will define the relationship in some pretty emotional and complex ways.

Pascal suggested that Herrmann might not want to be chief. Is he right? Is there conflict coming between Herrmann and Mouch, since Mouch didn’t say anything about that conversation with Pascal?

This is such a fun and intriguing triangle — everyone has different desires/skills/relationships — and Pascal, Herrmann, and Mouch are all heading full speed towards the end, where only two seats will be available. One of them will have to go, and they all know it. So the game’s afoot.

Severide and Kidd have been approved to be adoptive parents! What do the next steps look like for them?

Stellaride baby on the way, and they’re so excited! How will it happen? Where will their baby come from, and when? Tune in and find out!

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC