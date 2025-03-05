Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Welcome back, Wallace Boden!

Eamonn Walker will be reprising his role in an upcoming Chicago Fire Season 13 episode, according to TVLine. He’ll appear in Episode 18, airing on Wednesday, April 16, as part of figuring out what happened in a house fire when a firefighter was inside during a collapse. Gary Cole will also appear as Commissioner Grissom in the episode.

Showrunner Andrea Newman called the episode “a thrill ride unlike any we’ve done before” in a statement (via the outlet). “Told with flashbacks and unique POVs, Chief Boden leads our team on a search to discover the how, who, and why of a fierce firefight that ended in disaster.”

Walker had been with Chicago Fire from the beginning of the series, and the Season 12 finale was his last as a series regular. However, Boden remains very much an active member of the CFD, with him taking on the role of Deputy Commissioner. While he had wanted Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to succeed him as chief, the firefighter missed the captain’s test he would have had to take in order to reach that position. Instead, Dermot Mulroney has come on as 51’s new chief, Pascal, and he certainly runs things differently.

Now that Boden will appear onscreen again, we cannot wait to see what he thinks of the way Pascal is running his house. Plus, now that Herrmann has taken the captain’s test — and passed — he’s on his way to becoming chief. Will Boden offer some advice about that while he’s around?

“I feel like Pascal was put directly in Herrmann’s path leftover from Season 12 and Boden’s exit. I think he was kind of being set up, as I understand it, as the heir apparent to that seat behind the chief’s desk. Well, sorry, Pascal’s here, and I don’t feel like he’s going anywhere,” Mulroney told TV Insider when he stopped by our office earlier this season. “So the writers are going to have to figure that out.”

What are you hoping to see when Boden returns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC