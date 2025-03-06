The Price is Right fans are concerned for Drew Carey‘s safety after they noticed that they “maul” the host when they get on stage. Game show fans also noticed that the same thing happens on Wheel of Fortune with Ryan Seacrest.

An example of this happened four years ago when a contestant won the bidding round, enthusiastically hugged Drew, and knocked him over. On TPIR, contestants scream, run down the aisles, and hug Carey so tightly that fans wonder if there are rules in place on the game show.

A Reddit user posed the question on the platform. “Before the show tapes, do they announce to the audience, if you make it on stage, do NOT hug, maul, pick up, get rough with Drew?” they asked.

“Some of these contestants are too rough. They could accidentally hurt Drew.”

“Yeah, Drew isn’t exactly a spring chicken anymore. I realize contestants are pumped up, but please don’t damage the host… or the models either,” another fan begged. Carey is 66 years old.

“One almost pushed him over, and the woman today was crawling all over him,” pointed out another.

“I’ve been getting worried about him lately. Some of these crazies are getting way too physical with him,” said another.

“They show a hype video of people doing crazy things before you go into the studio, which inspires folks to be crazy,” a Reddit user let others know.

However, Reddit users pointed out that fans did the same thing to the previous host, Bob Barker, and no rules were enforced.

Similar things have happened on Wheel of Fortune since Seacrest joined as host. A teacher shrieked wildly in his ear, an ex-TV anchor squeezed him tight, and another contestant knocked Seacrest over after celebrating his win. He opened up about the pain he has experienced since being on the show.

Do you think game show contestants are a bit too enthusiastic? Sound off in the comments.