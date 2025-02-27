Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Who doesn’t make it out alive? That’s the question in the Chicago Fire promo for the March 5 episode.

In “Too Close,” Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) eagerly await big news, and Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) searches for the perfect anniversary gift. All three of those characters are either in danger or potentially have a loved one in danger in the preview that aired after Season 13 Episode 14.

The promo, which you can watch above, begins with Pascal entering Gaffney, notably not in his gear, and he looks like he’s fearing the worst … which Violet (Hanako Greensmith) is going to give, going by how visibly upset she is.

The video then offers a look at two possible lead-ups to that moment. First, we see Severide’s half-brother, Damon (Michael Bradway), in some serious trouble and calling in a Mayday during a fire. “I’m trapped,” he says. He has a victim with him.

Meanwhile, at the scene of a car accident, Kidd calls out to someone to stay in his car. But he’s clearly dazed and walking right into the path of a car — and she runs to tackle him out of the way as Ritter (Daniel Kyri) yells, “Lieutenant, wait!”

Kidd and Damon both look like strong contenders. But it would be too tragic to kill off Kidd just as she and Severide are planning to adopt. Damon, however, just had a good save in the latest episode by helping a woman at Molly’s, and it certainly looks like it’s not going to be easy to get to him in the promo.

However, we think Pascal’s wife, Monica (KaDee Strickland), is a much stronger contender. How heartbreaking would it be if while he’s out trying to get her the perfect anniversary gift, she’s involved in some sort of accident? Perhaps Mouch (Christian Stolte) was the one to go and get Pascal since other members of 51 can be seen in the waiting room when they walk into the ED.

But who do you think is going to die? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC