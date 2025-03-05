‘Morning Joe’ Gives Verdict on Trump’s Congress Speech & Notices One Big Thing

Joe Scarborough gave his scathing verdict on President Donald Trump‘s address to Congress on Wednesday’s (March 5) Morning Joe, saying it sounded like the speech was “written by ChatGPT.”

The host immediately tore into Trump’s speech, saying, per Mediaite, “I just heard on Ali’s show one of the best summaries, it really was almost like it was written by ChatGPT. I mean, I was thinking like the fifth verse, same as first, second, third, fourth.”

“You know, there were the insults, there were the taunts, there were the exaggerations. There was a partisanship, top to bottom. There were personal attacks, attacking people by name,” he continued. “And of course, the facts that were just wrong, whether it was the United States spending more money on Ukraine or calling himself the greatest president with the greatest start.”

During his speech, Trump ranked himself above George Washington as the “greatest” president of all time while calling former President Joe Biden “the worst president in American history.”

“Oh, by the way, did you hear? That number two was George Washington? I have not seen the historical treatise on that yet. But that’s what President Trump said last night,” Scarborough added.

The MSNBC host then addressed Trump’s complaints about how Democrats wouldn’t “stand up and clap and be nice,” noting, “This after he’d already taken to insulting them and calling Joe Biden the worst president in American history. I’m quite confident that 10… 20 years from now, when they’re ranking presidents, Joe Biden will be doing very well, along with other presidents that have actually gotten bipartisan things accomplished.”

Scarborough went on to say the speech was full of “nonsense,” adding, “I cannot believe an independent voter wouldn’t look at this speech and just turn it off and just go, ‘enough’s enough.'”

Morning Joe‘s Scarborough and his wife and co-host, Mika Brzezinski, have been vocal critics of Trump over the past few years. However, last November, the pair faced criticism when they revealed they’d traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump and have an open discussion following his election victory.