Jimmy Kimmel Reveals How Trump Could Make Democrats Happy

Jimmy Kimmel addressed President Donald Trump‘s speech to Congress on Tuesday’s (March 4) edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he gave his suggestions for how Trump could make Democrats happy.

The late-night host said Trump “whined that no matter how much good he does for Democrats, it’s never good enough” before playing a clip of the President “reaching across the aisle.”

“I look at the Democrats in front of me and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud,” Trump said in his speech. “Nothing I can do.”

Kimmel disputed that, simply responding, “You could quit.”

After the studio audience broke into applause, the comedian added, “You can go back to Mar-a-Lago and shove your head down that gold toilet for a few months. We’d like that. Maybe you’ll find those secret documents you flushed.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel called Trump’s speech “ridiculous,” noting how the president declared the days of “unelected bureaucrats” running the country are over. “With Elon [Musk] standing right there, clapping like an imbecile,” Kimmel commented. “Yay for unelected bureaucrats.”

Kimmel also pointed to a new poll from CNN, where “52% of Americans do not approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president,” quipping, “The other 48% responded in Russian, so we don’t know exactly what they think.”

Back to the speech, Kimmel added, “Trump said our momentum is back, our spirit is back, and our pride is back, and not the gay kind, either, the regular pride.”

“What he’s talking about, I have no idea,” Kimmel continued. “The stock market is down, consumer confidence is down, the dollar is down. The only things that are high are egg prices and Elon Musk.”

“Elon was in the house tonight in his official capacity as America’s highest-ranking DOGE-bag,” he added.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.