Jimmy Kimmel Addresses ‘Mortifying’ Trump Moment & Pokes Fun at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel shared his thoughts on the weekend’s biggest stories on Monday night’s (March 3) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, including the 2025 Oscars ceremony and President Trump‘s “mortifying” Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kimmel said the heated meeting between the presidents “was about as embarrassing as it gets,” adding, “This might’ve been Trump’s most mortifying moment yet, and this is a guy who suggested we inject bleach into our bodies.”

The late-night host went on to say he knew things were going to be bad when, before the meeting even began, Trump greeted Zelenskyy by sarcastically saying, “You’re all dressed up,” referring to the Ukrainian leader’s more casual attire.

“Everyone knows Donald Trump prefers his leaders shirtless and on a horse,” Kimmel quipped, throwing to a shirtless photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin on horseback.

After Trump started shouting at Zelenskyy, Kimmel joked, “Even his aides said they hadn’t seen Trump yelling at a foreigner like that since the last time Melania locked him out of the bedroom. Which was Wednesday, but still.”

“It was a very low moment for the United States,” Kimmel continued, saying Trump is in Putin’s pocket. He then turned his attention to the right wing media, who tried spinning the meeting as a good thing, with one Fox News personality saying Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize.

“How far can these people bend over? Let’s give him the Heisman too while we’re at it,” Kimmel said, adding, “At this point, whenever Rocky IV comes on TBS, every Republican is required to root for Drago.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel touched on Sunday’s (March 2) Oscars, where he praised host Conan O’Brien‘s performance.

“Conan O’Brien did a great job as host of the Oscars. In fact, they said, I read today, Conan did such a good job, the Oscars announced that next year they’re giving it to Jay Leno to host,” he quipped, referencing the tumultuous late-night history between O’Brien and Leno.

He also poked fun at Best Actor winner Adrien Brody, saying, “Right now across the street, Adrien Brody is just wrapping up his acceptance speech… according to the Guinness Book of World Records, he gave the longest acceptance speech in Oscars history. Even longer than that freeform poetry dram Will Smith did after karate slapping Chris Rock.”

Kimmel went on to reference Kieran Culkin’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, where the actor promised his wife another baby.

“We have good news: Adrien Brody’s speech went on so long the Culkins were able to conceive and deliver a six-pound baby girl,” Kimmel quipped before mentioning Best Picture winner Anora. “Her name’s Anora. Anora Culkin.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.