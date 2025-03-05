Matt Lucas Apologizes to Millie Bobby Brown Over Comment About Her Appearance

Millie Bobby Brown is not holding back when calling out those who have criticized her appearance, including former Great British Baking Show host Matt Lucas, who has since walked back his comments.

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram on Monday (March 3), where she shared a video addressing the recent criticism, referencing headlines from several articles, including one about Lucas comparing Brown to his Little Britain character, Vicky Pollard.

Shortly after her video was uploaded, Lucas shared a statement on his own Instagram page, apologizing to Brown and explaining the intentions behind his post.

“Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context,” the Wonka actor wrote. “Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain. There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.”

He continued, “I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant. I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise. Matt x.”

Lucas, who most recently played the Master of Ceremonies in Gladiator II, starred in Little Britain from 2003 to 2006 alongside his former comedy partner, David Walliams.

In her video, Brown referenced headlines critiquing her appearance at the premiere of her film The Electric State. The Enola Holmes star called it “bullying,” saying, “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season One. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

Addressing a Daily Mail article about Lucas’ comments, Brown questioned why the writer was “amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance. This isn’t journalism. This is bullying.”

She added, “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks.”

The 21-year-old actress said she “refuse[s] to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”

“We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice?” the Damsel star continued.

“If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder—what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing,” Brown concluded.