‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reveals Surprising Career Move

Mike Wolfe is best known for starring in the History Channel reality series American Pickers, but his next career move is taking him from the small screen to the big screen.

As revealed by his girlfriend, model and Beauty and the Geek alum Leticia Cline, Wolfe will be making his film debut in the upcoming movie The Day of Reckoning. Wolfe shared Cline’s post on his own Instagram page last Wednesday (February 26), including a link to the trailer for the movie, which lands in theaters nationwide on March 28.

“So excited that I got to have a part in The Day of Reckoning movie that will be released exclusively in Theaters nationwide on March 28th! The trailer just hit today at noon so click the link to check it out,” Cline wrote.

She then tagged her fellow cast members, including Billy Zane, Zach Roerig, Cara Jade Myers, Trace Adkins, his brother Scott Adkins, Yelawolf and Bones Owens, adding, “and plenty more familiar faces (including mine and @mikewolfeamericanpicker).”

The Day of Reckoning is Shaun Silva’s directorial debut and follows a struggling sheriff who teams up with a tough U.S. Marshal to detain a cunning female outlaw. As tensions rise within their posse, they must face an approaching gang led by the prisoner’s violent husband.

According to IMDB, Wolfe will play a character named “Mark,” while Cline is listed as playing “Herself.”

Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one commenter quipping, “And the Oscar for best dude on a bike goes to Mike Wolfe.”

“So cool! I can’t wait to see it!” said another.

“I’m pumped to see it on the big screen!! So excited & proud for everyone,” another added.

“Can’t wait to see it,” wrote one fan.

American Pickers debuted in 2010 and saw Wolfe and his late friend Frank Fritz traveling across the U.S. in search of rare Americana artifacts and national treasures to add to their collections or sell in their antique shops. The show would become one of the History’s most popular programs.

Fritz departed the series in July 2021 as he sought treatment for alcohol abuse. At the time, Fritz told the press he hadn’t spoken to Wolfe in two years, and the friendship between the pair seemed to fall apart.

However, Wolfe and Fritz patched up their differences in 2022, just months before Fritz suffered a stroke. Fritz’s health never recovered, and he died on September 30, 2024, at 60 years old. Wolfe said he was by his friend’s side in his final moments.

“I just told him that I wasn’t mad at him and that I loved him and that I cared about him so much,” Wolfe told People back in November. “And then when I could see that he was struggling, I just said, ‘Just go find your mom. Go find her right now. Just go find her.'”