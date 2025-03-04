Jack Wagner Gets Candid About Ex Heather Locklear & ‘Melrose Place’ Reboot

Jack Wagner has been opening up about his relationship with ex-fiancée and former Melrose Place co-star Heather Locklear and whether he would return for a potential reboot of the hit 1990s soap opera.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Wagner said he and Locklear still keep in touch, “Just [for] little things. Birthday things or stuff like that. We stay friendly.”

Wagner and Locklear rose to fame playing love interests Peter Burns and Amanda Woodward, respectively, on Melrose Place. In 2006, Wagner divorced his General Hospital co-star Kristina Wagner and began dating Locklear in 2007. The pair became engaged in August 2011 but called off their engagement on November 15, 2011.

At the time, Wagner told TMZ that the wedding plans became “all-consuming” and affected the time they had to spend with their respective kids. Wagner shared two sons with Kristina, while Locklear shared a daughter with Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. Wagner’s son Harrison died in Los Angeles on June 6, 2022, of an accidental drug overdose.

Wagner, who previously appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful and currently stars on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, told Us Weekly that the success of every show he’s been on comes down to the chemistry he shares with the lead actress.

“I think the success of [When Calls the Heart] has to do with Erin Krakow, our lead actress. I’ve always felt that way about any show that I’ve been on,” he explained. “It was Heather from Melrose; it was Bold and the Beautiful with Katherine Kelly Lang.”

“When it trickles down from people who root for and love your lead actress and your lead actor, they invest,” Wagner added. “It is an investment. They feel like they know us, and we feel like we know them.”

Wagner also touched on the speculation about a Melrose Place reboot. Last April, Deadline reported a deal to bring back the show with some of its original cast, including Locklear, was in place.

“[I haven’t] heard much about it,” Wagner admitted, though he revealed he’d be open to reprising his role if the reboot happened. However, he noted it would “take real creativity” to make the show as successful as the original.

“Let’s say you take the core cast of Melrose Place, and now that we’re all 25 or 30 years older, what would be the actual core of the story?” he asked. “You have to bring on young, new actors. It can’t be all about us. I don’t know what the longevity or interest in that would be.

He continued, “It would be more about a few of us probably starting the storylines out, letting them take place and then branching off into who their children are now or where they are. I don’t think it’s easy. I really don’t think it’s easy to take such a huge show like Melrose Place and try to recreate it. It’s tough.”