Sergeant Voight (Jason Beghe) and Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) are about to clash on Chicago P.D.

In the March 5 episode, titled “Greater Good,” Voight questions Reid’s motives in enacting a Violence Reduction Initiative across a neighborhood where numerous gangs are fighting for territory — and he should, says Hatosy.

“This isn’t something that Intelligence needs to waste their time with,” he tells TV Insider. “[Reid] is kind of being transparent in that, like, ‘Yeah, well, it’s not really so much what I just told everybody else. What I need you to do is I have this group in Lawndale that I need you to check out, I need you there.'”

Things will, of course, go awry, with this op. “They need to get a warrant, and as we sort of dig into the nuts and bolts of what getting that warrant looks like, Voight understands that Reid actually probably has somebody else that he has leverage on that he’s going to just go grab a warrant from,” Hatosy previews. “Then you kind of understand a little bit about Reid’s backstory. You find out that his mother was killed in a botched bank robbery and that’s kind of what made him become a cop. And when we’re facing a world that’s that dark, does it really matter how we get a warrant, you know what I mean? We’re going to get the warrant, we’re going to get the bad guy. Who cares how we get it? So I think he comes from a very pure place. He just has a funny way of getting there.”

Heading into this episode, we’ve already seen Reid make some moves (and important non-moves) when it comes to the unit. After Burgess (Marina Squerciati) got her detective badge, she’d been willing to briefly transfer elsewhere; he kept her with Intelligence. Then, when he found out that Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) had an intimate relationship with a criminal informant, Burgess covered it up, and the entire unit knew, he didn’t do anything and instead has that information in his back pocket. So what exactly is Reid’s take on Voight and how he runs his unit?

“I think he’s pretty clear on who Voight is. I think he’s read every report. He knows that Voight has a history similar to Reid’s, and I think it’s a good dynamic for the two,” says Hatosy. “I also think that their friendship, which we’re testing the boundaries of in this episode, which was laid out in Episode 8 — I believe that that Reid expects Voight to do what he needs. And so this is a really nice opportunity with this Violence Reduction Initiative and putting him on that block in Lawndale is the first step to see how this is going to work out.”

