Celtics History, Bachelor’s Hometown Visits, Mystery ‘Recipes,’ Courtney Cox Repays a Friendly ‘IOU’

A nine-part HBO docuseries celebrates the history of 18-time NBA championship team Boston Celtics. The Bachelor nears the end of this season’s love quest with hometown visits for Grant to meet the families of the four remaining women. Acorn TV’s South African series Recipes for Love and Murder returns for a second season of savory mysteries. Friends alum Courteney Cox is there for a friend in a Celebrity IOU home makeover.

Celtics City

Series Premiere

A nine-part sports docuseries from Bill Simmons and The Last Dance’s Connor Schell charts the spectacular history of the Boston Celtics, which holds the record for the most NBA Championships with 18 (including in 2024). Featuring interviews with Celtics stars from the past (Larry Bird, Bob Cousy) and present (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown), the series flips back and forth in time, reaching back in the opener to 1950, when coach Red Auerbach turned the team into a powerhouse, making history by drafting the NBA’s first Black player, Chuck Cooper.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

The Bachelor

8/7c

There’s no place like home, and that’s where Grant is headed with the remaining four women, traveling to their hometowns to meet family and friends and get a better idea of just who his soulmate might be. As he jets from Newtown, Massachusetts and Star Valley, Wyoming to Chicago and New York City, Grant gets some pointers from Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars alum Joey Graziadei.

Acorn TV

Recipes for Love and Murder

Season Premiere

Outlander’s Maria Doyle Kennedy returns for a second season of crime-solving seasoned with savvy advice and savory cooking in the whimsical South African mystery series. In the two-part opener, suspicious fires break out in the small town of Eden, interrupting Hattie’s (Jennifer Steyn) announcement to run for mayor, while Tannie Maria (Kennedy) comes under police scrutiny.

HGTV

Celebrity IOU

9/8c

Living up to the Friends theme song’s motto “I’ll be there for you,” Courteney Cox steps up to repay one of her closest friends, who’s expecting a baby, with a home renovation. (Doesn’t hurt that Cox studied architecture before her acting career took off.) Working with Jonathan and Drew Scott, Cox uses her own kitchen design for inspiration as she helps the brothers bring new function and beauty to the house’s main spaces.

Collection of Christy Carpenter

Shaking It Up: The Life & Times of Liz Carpenter

Documentary Premiere

An eyewitness to history, pioneering women’s activist and all-around fascinating character, Liz Carpenter is the colorful subject of an admiring biographical portrait co-directed and produced by her daughter Christy and Peabody-winner Abby Ginzberg. Carpenter defied traditional women’s roles with trailblazing positions as President Lyndon B. Johnson’s executive assistant and Lady Bird’s press secretary. She fought to integrate women into the men’s-only National Press Club and convinced Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev to allow women reporters to observe his historic speech. And that’s just for starters.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: