HGTV’s Joanna Gaines Shares Hilarious Photos of Husband Chip Looking Sick on Rollercoaster

Disney World is meant to be the Happiest Place On Earth, but maybe not for Chip Gaines, who seemed to be having a rough time on the theme park’s various rollercoasters and amusement rides.

Chip’s wife and Fixer Upper co-star Joanna Gaines has been sharing photos and videos from their recent family trip to Disney World, including a hilarious collage of her and Chip’s very different reactions to riding rollercoasters.

Taking to Instagram, Joanna shared two photos. The first was a collage of herself on various rollercoasters, looking like she was having the time of her life. In many of the images, she is smiling, laughing, and throwing her hands up in the air.

The second slide features photos of Chip on those same rollercoasters but having a completely different experience. His jaw is clenched in many pics, and his eyes are partially closed. One photo even makes it look like he’s on the verge of passing out.

“One of us LOVES roller coasters, and one of us does not,” Joanna captioned the post.

The official Disney Parks Instagram account even got in on the fun, commenting, “There’s always small world @chipgaines.”

It’s a Small World is an Old Mill boat ride, which is much gentler and aimed at younger visitors to the park. And it seems Chip and the family did make it over there, as the ride was seen in a montage of clips Joanna shared in a separate post.

“We surprised Crew with a trip to @waltdisneyworld and we ALL had the very best day. It’s no wonder they call it the most magical place on earth,” Joanna wrote, referring to her and Chip’s youngest child, six-year-old Crew.

The video shows the family visiting the different areas of the park, including the Star Wars exhibit, the Toy Story-themed Slinky Dog Dash, and the Magic Kingdom firework display.

Fans loved seeing the family’s Disney World adventures, with many commenting on Chip’s hilarious facial expressions.

“Hahaha these are awesome!! So many of my favorite rides, too!!” wrote one commenter.

“Same chip same,” said another.

“Hilarious. I love it,” another added.

Another wrote, “Why is this so freaking cute.”

“I’m team chip,” said one fan.

In addition to Crew, the couple share sons Drake (20) and Duke (16) and daughters Ella (18) and Emmie (15).