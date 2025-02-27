Wheel of Fortune is mourning one of its own. Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who died suddenly on February 26, appeared on an episode of Celebrity! Wheel of Fortune on November 14, 2021, and fans want the game show to re-air her episode.

The game show made a sweet tribute to Trachtenberg after her death was announced. “The entire Wheel family was saddened to hear about the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg, and we’re grateful to have had her on our show. Our thoughts go out to her loved ones,” they captioned the Instagram post. The tribute was shared with a photo of Trachtenberg on Wheel of Fortune.

Now fans want the game show to re-air her episode in honor of her. “They should re-air this episode in memory of her,” one fan said.

She played against actress Vivica A. Fox and singer Jason Mraz. Sadly, she ended with no money, but the game show gave her $30,000 for her charity- the Good+ Foundation. Mraz won the game and got to advance to the Bonus Round, winning $85,050.

Trachtenberg was best known for her roles in Gossip Girl, Ice Princess, Harriet the Spy, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, among other shows and movies. The New York Post was the first to report on her death at the age of 39. The Post reports that her death is not being investigated as suspicious, but no cause of death was given. She was found unresponsive by her mother in her New York City apartment around 8 am on the morning of February 26.

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss,” Trachtenberg’s representative, Gary Mantoosh, said in a statement. The actress had posted a series of troubling posts on Instagram in recent months.

A new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is set to have a midseason premiere in 2025. No release date has been announced yet.