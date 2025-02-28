Well, this should make for the most awkward drinks … for Colonel Quinn (Denis Leary). For the audience? This should be so much fun.

Lisa Edelstein (9-1-1: Lone Star, House) guest stars on Going Dutch in the March 6 episode, TV Insider has learned exclusively, and we also have a first look at the promo and photos of her visit. Her character’s not going to be the only one he’s not happy to see. This comes in the penultimate episode of the first season, which wraps on Thursday, March 13.

In the episode, titled “The Exes of Evil,” the Colonel’s three ex-wives show up on his Stroopsdorf base in the Netherlands, and he’s surprised and furious to learn they’re all good friends and even go on vacation together without him. Will Quinn’s new paramour Katja (recurring guest star Catherine Tate) be able to help mend the fractured relationship fences?

Edelstein plays Nina Quinn, the mother of Captain Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak). Nina’s a popular newscaster, whose winning charisma makes her friends everywhere she goes. Dennenesch Zoude plays Luisa Quinn, a no-nonsense German chemist who doesn’t speak English as much as Quinn doesn’t speak German. Deirdre O’Kane plays Aisling Quinn, an Irish, fun-loving hedge fund manager. Get a peek at all three together in the promo and photos above and below. They also offer a look at the three of them, Colonel Quinn, and Katja having drinks together. Oh, that’s going to be a good scene.

Elsewhere in the episode, when Major Shah (Danny Pudi) and Maggie work together to fix the base’s electrical wiring, unexpected sparks flying between them. And Sgt. Conway (Laci Mosely) and Corp. Papadakis (Hal Cumpston) compete for the affection of an alluring Dutch laundry lady.

Going Dutch, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, Fox