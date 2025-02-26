IndyCar 2025: Complete TV Schedule on Fox Sports
The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season hits the gas as Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta, Will Power and two-time reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou start things off Sunday, March 2, at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Fox.
Yes, Fox.
After 16 years on NBC Sports, IndyCar comes to Fox Sports in 2025, featuring every race airing on the Fox broadcast network and streaming on the Fox Sports app.
Veteran broadcaster Will Buxton handles play-by-play with analysts James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell in the Fox booth.
Sunday’s St. Pete GP is held on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a section of runway at Albert Whitted Airport.
After its debut as a non-points exhibition race last year, the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix on March 23 is now an official points-earning race. Drivers compete on the 19-turn, 3.067-mile Twin Palms circuit at the private Thermal Club facility near Palm Springs, California.
The biggest event on the IndyCar calendar, the 109th Indianapolis 500, takes place Sunday, May 25, on its traditional Memorial Day weekend spot.
The final race of the season is August 31 at Nashville Superspeedway.
NTT IndyCar Series 2025 TV Schedule on Fox Sports
All times Eastern/Central. Schedule subject to change.
Sunday, March 2
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, noon/11a c, Fox
Sunday, March 23
The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix, The Thermal Club, 3/2c, Fox
Sunday, April 13
Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, 4:30/3:30c, Fox
Sunday, May 4
Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, 1:30/12:30c, Fox
Saturday, May 10
Sonsio Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, 4:30/3:30c, Fox
Sunday, May 25
109th Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 10a/9a c, Fox
Sunday, June 1
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, 12:30/11:30a c, Fox
Sunday, June 15
Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, 3/2c, Fox
Sunday, June 22
Xpel Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, 3:30/2:30c, Fox
Sunday, July 6
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, 2/1c, Fox
Saturday, July 12
IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Iowa Speedway, 5/4c, Fox
Sunday, July 13
IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Iowa Speedway, 2/1c, Fox
Sunday, July 20
Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, 2/1c, Fox
Sunday, July 27
IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 3/2c, Fox
Sunday, August 10
BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, 3/2c, Fox
Sunday, August 24
Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250, Milwaukee Mile, 2/1c, Fox
Sunday, August 31
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, 2:30/1:30c, Fox