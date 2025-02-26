IndyCar 2025: Complete TV Schedule on Fox Sports

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season hits the gas as Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta, Will Power and two-time reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou start things off Sunday, March 2, at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Fox.

Yes, Fox.

After 16 years on NBC Sports, IndyCar comes to Fox Sports in 2025, featuring every race airing on the Fox broadcast network and streaming on the Fox Sports app.

Veteran broadcaster Will Buxton handles play-by-play with analysts James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell in the Fox booth.

Sunday’s St. Pete GP is held on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a section of runway at Albert Whitted Airport.

After its debut as a non-points exhibition race last year, the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix on March 23 is now an official points-earning race. Drivers compete on the 19-turn, 3.067-mile Twin Palms circuit at the private Thermal Club facility near Palm Springs, California.

The biggest event on the IndyCar calendar, the 109th Indianapolis 500, takes place Sunday, May 25, on its traditional Memorial Day weekend spot.

The final race of the season is August 31 at Nashville Superspeedway.

NTT IndyCar Series 2025 TV Schedule on Fox Sports

All times Eastern/Central. Schedule subject to change.

Sunday, March 2

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, noon/11a c, Fox

Sunday, March 23

The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix, The Thermal Club, 3/2c, Fox

Sunday, April 13

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, 4:30/3:30c, Fox

Sunday, May 4

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, 1:30/12:30c, Fox

Saturday, May 10

Sonsio Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, 4:30/3:30c, Fox

Sunday, May 25

109th Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 10a/9a c, Fox

Sunday, June 1

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, 12:30/11:30a c, Fox

Sunday, June 15

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, 3/2c, Fox

Sunday, June 22

Xpel Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, 3:30/2:30c, Fox

Sunday, July 6

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, 2/1c, Fox

Saturday, July 12

IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Iowa Speedway, 5/4c, Fox

Sunday, July 13

IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Iowa Speedway, 2/1c, Fox

Sunday, July 20

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, 2/1c, Fox

Sunday, July 27

IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 3/2c, Fox

Sunday, August 10

BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, 3/2c, Fox

Sunday, August 24

Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250, Milwaukee Mile, 2/1c, Fox

Sunday, August 31

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, 2:30/1:30c, Fox