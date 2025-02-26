It was clear from the jump that the Reacher team had big plans for the character of Frances Neagley (Maria Sten). Not only was she written into the first season — despite not appearing in the books at that point — but she has also consistently been one of the best-written and most memorable characters in Jack Reacher’s (Alan Ritchson) posse.

Now, three seasons into Reacher and with a fourth on the way, the crew saw this as the moment to give Neagley her own series. Prime Video announced the Neagley spinoff on Tuesday, February 26 following the February 20 premiere of Reacher. Here’s everything we know so far about Neagley’s standalone series.

When does Neagley premiere?

Although a premiere date or trailer hasn’t been released yet, production is progressing quickly.

In an interview with Men’s Journal, Sten confirmed that filming began this month.

Where will Neagley be streaming?

Just like its parent show, Neagley will be streaming on Prime Video.

What is Neagley about?

Unlike previous Reacher seasons, which were based on author Lee Child’s novels Killing Floor, Bad Luck and Trouble, and Persuader, respectively, Neagley is venturing into new territory. Aside from her already existing storylines, writers will have the chance to explore and experiment with her character, an opportunity they appear to be fully embracing.

After setting the first season in the fictional Margrove, Georgia, Neagley will continue the trend of recent seasons by exploring real locations, including New York, Connecticut, and another well-known state: Illinois.

Frances takes on the role of a private investigator in Chicago as she grapples with the death of a dear friend. However, as with any Reacher story, nothing is as it seems. Suspecting foul play, she channels everything she’s learned from our favorite drifter and her time as a member of the 110 Special Invesitgators to uncover what’s really going on.

Who’s in the Neagley cast?

Of course, Sten will be returning to reprise her role in the spinoff — the project simply wouldn’t be possible without her involvement.

Joining her, though, will be an entirely new cast of characters, including Detective Hudson Riley (Greyston Holt), Keno (Jasper Jones), Renee (Adeline Rudolph), Pierce Woodrow (Matthew Del Negro), and Lawrence Cole (Damon Herriman).

While only time will tell if these characters can replicate the synergy of the original cast, fans can rest assured knowing that the actors are no strangers to this genre. In particular, Holt and Del Negro have appeared in other crime thrillers like The Night Agent and Mayor of Kingstown, respectively.

Will Jack Reacher appear in Neagley?

The only downside with Neagley was the possibility of the Jack and Frances duo being split up. Fortunately, it seems the characters will continue to interact in some capacity.

In addition to Sten’s ongoing role in the third season of Reacher, Ritchson will also appear as a guest star in Neagley, according to Deadline.

Which Reacher crew members will be a part of Neagley?

Fear not, Reacher fans. Neagley will remain in trustworthy hands.

Reacher showrunner Nick Santora is the creative force behind the project, along with Nicholas Wootton. The series will be exeuctively produced by Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, Lisa Kussner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.

Perhaps most reassuring for fans, though, is that Child will have some involvement with Neagley. He’ll also be serving as executive producer.

Neagley, Series Premiere TBA, Prime Video