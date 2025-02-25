Kylie Jenner is mourning the loss of her longtime hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at the age of 34 on Saturday, February 22. Three days after the hair guru’s passing, Jenner took to Instagram to pay tribute.

“Jesus was more than my friend – he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” she wrote.”I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.”

The two have worked together for years, and The Kardashians star posted a photo with Guerrero on her Instagram grid as recently as February 12. “Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend,” she continued. “The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.”

Along with her lengthy message, the reality star included photos and videos that documented some of her happiest times with Guerrero. “Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever,” she concluded. “I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.”

Guerrero’s other celebrity clients included Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Demi Moore, and many more. His family announced the news of his death on February 23.

“Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time,” they shared. “Jesus was the brightest light, we never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across. We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could have done different to still have him with us.”

The hairstylist’s sister shared more information in a GoFundMe page, adding, “Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston.” People reported that Jenner is planning to pay for her friend’s funeral expenses.