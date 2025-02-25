Jon Stewart Shocks Viewers After Cutting Hand Open During ‘Daily Show’ Rant

Things got bloody on Monday night’s (February 24) episode of The Daily Show as Jon Stewart smashed a coffee mug mid-rant, leaving him with a cut on his hand and blood on his desk.

The late-night host was ranting against the high cost of prescription drugs, showing a clip of former President Joe Biden celebrating his administration’s achievement in lowering the price of ten drugs.

“Ooh, can it be? The companies we subsidize with billions of dollars are allowing us the privilege of negotiating the price of ten of their drugs,” Stewart said sarcastically.

“Ten is all of them, right? Because it would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket, and that the American people didn’t expect that we should negotiate for all their f****** drugs because we’ve already paid for it with our subsidies,” he continued, smashing his mug in frustration.

Stewart clearly realized something had gone wrong and hid his hand behind his desk. “I’ll be going to the hospital soon,” he quipped before continuing with his monologue.

When he later held his hand back up, the audience gasped when they noticed the blood. “It’s fine!” Stewart yelled.

Later in the show, Stewart spoke with Georgetown Law’s Rupa Bhattacharyya about how Donald Trump and Elon Musk‘s DOGE department cuts are affecting programs like the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which she once over saw.

“It makes me so angry, I want to smash another mug,” Stewart joked, lifting his hand into view. His finger was now bandaged but still filling with blood.

“Oh, wow, this thing’s really coming out,” he said before quipping, “In the commercial break, I had a lightsaber battle with one of the crew members, and that’s how that happened.”

The comedian also joked about the moment on X, writing, “We’re back! New Daily Show tonight! It’s a bloody good episode…emphasis on bloody…I’m an idiot….”

We’re back! New Daily Show tonight! It’s a bloody good episode…emphasis on bloody…I’m an idiot… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 25, 2025

“Cuts hand by rage smashing a mug and completes the monologue without missing a beat. Maestro, take a bow!” wrote one YouTube commenter.

“Absolutely incredible! He fought through that bleeding hand because he was really dedicated to what he had to say,” said another.

“Kudos to Jon for not skipping a beat, I bet that stung. Jon Stewart for President,” another added.

Another wrote, “Well, we are one month in and Jon has literally drawn blood. It’s gonna be an interesting few years.”

You can watch the bloody moment in the video above (around the 16 minute mark) and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.