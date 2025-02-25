We’ve Hunted Down the News for You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

Might there be hope for Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and Ethan (Michael Raymond-James) on FBI: Most Wanted? She seemed ready to write him off after learning he’s been taking pills, but in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the February 25 episode, there may be a glimmer of hope.

It was two episodes ago that Remy (Dylan McDermott) asked what was going on. “I miss him like crazy,” she admitted, though he wasn’t on her mind at the time. She could’ve ended up in the foster system like the fugitives they were after at the time; she can’t imagine what it’s like to feel unwanted and knows they were solid ground for one another. Ethan was that for Hana, too, but she never told him. “What you said, this dude needs help. Be careful,” Remy warned.

Now, in our exclusive clip, Ethan stops by Hana’s after she invites him over. It’s awkward as he walks inside. He picked up a cortado for her, and she gives him until she finishes the cup to talk.

“I should have got you a bigger cup,” he says. “Hana, first, let me just say that, you know, ever since that night, all I wanted to do was just explain everything.”

She looks down and drinks.

“All right, so here’s everything. When I was in the Marines, I nearly broke my back,” Ethan reveals. “They had us doing this urban warfare exercise, and I slipped on the tallest ladder on the course and fell almost 50 feet. Medical prescribed me some pills, and before long, I was abusing them.”

That’s news to Hana. Watch the full sneak peek above for more from their conversation.

In this next episode, “Greek Tragedy,” when two sorority sisters are found stabbed to death in their off-campus home, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Virginia to hunt down the suspect before more killings occur. Meanwhile, Hana agrees to meet with Ethan after he asks her for help with his latest troubles,

What are you hoping to see from Hana and Ethan? Do you want them to get back together? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS