On ‘The View,’ Amy Klobuchar Addresses Complaints That Democrats Need to Do More

The View welcomed Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar as the featured guest on Monday’s (February 24) live episode and discussed what her party, which is currently in the minority in every branch of the federal government, is doing — or even can do — in response to Donald Trump‘s administrative actions.

When Klobuchar was asked by Ana Navarro to respond to a poll in which three-quarters of Democrats believe their representatives aren’t doing enough to resist Trump, part of the live audience reacted in strong applause, after which Navarro noted, “I guess our audience agrees!”

In response, Klobuchar offered, “Well, I want you all to know that we’re on the offense right now. We are in this in a big way.”

The senator then explained that party leaders like herself are working in lockstep with those Democrat attorneys general who have filed suit against the Trump administration for actions like critical funding cuts through Elon Musk‘s DOGE and their attempts to access sensitive information of individuals.

“They are bringing these cases big time and winning them,” she noted before delving into what she and like-minded colleagues are doing themselves.

“At four in the morning — I’m sure you were all up — last week, we held them to votes in which Elizabeth Warren put something out and said, ‘Okay, if you want to decrease taxes so much for really wealthy people, maybe you shouldn’t do it for people making over 10 million a year.’ They yelled, ‘No, we want to decrease their taxes more.’ Then we said, ‘Okay, how about people making over 100 million?’ They yell out, ‘No.’ ‘How about people making over $500 million?’ They yell out, ‘No, we still want to decrease their taxes.’ They’re doing that on your back. So it is our job… to show that we put them on record, and hold them accountable.”

Klobuchar then put out a call to action for public assistance, saying, “We need help, okay? We need reinforcement. Yeah, and we need all of you to stand with us. We simply cannot do this alone, when Elon Musk is sitting out there with his billions of dollars and our Republican colleagues, they’re supposed to advise and consent. They have been accepting and acquiescing, okay? And if only two of them stood up in the House of Representatives, this would be different. If only four of them stood up in the U.S. Senate, this would be different. So when you look at what town halls you’re going to and who you’re calling and what you got to do, look in your state of the people that have been voting wrong and not voting on your side.”

As much applause as the initial question received, the response was even stronger in response to Klobuchar’s statement.

