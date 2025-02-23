The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards honored the best and brightest in television and film over the past year, but one big winner was notably absent: Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short.

So where was the actor? Some fans may have already heard, but Short’s costar and pal Steve Martin revealed the actor came down with Covid following his appearance at the star-studded Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary celebration on Instagram.

“Maya came down with Covid, (she did NOT come to the show with it!) Marty came down with it. The SNL 50th Covid curse is real. Unfortunately, we have to reschedule this weekend’s sold-out Durham and Knoxville dates to 10/17 Knoxville and 10/18 Durham. So sorry for the inconvenience. I think we’ll be funnier then, anyway,” Martin posted.

While Short didn’t speak out himself about his absence, the award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series was accepted on behalf of category presenters Joey King and Jack Quaid. Short beat out fellow nominees Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear).

Short was recognized for his performance as Oliver Putnam in the fourth season of Hulu‘s comedy which also stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, and sees the trio solving murders set in their New York City apartment building. As we previously reported, Season 5 production is on the horizon with filming slated to begin this March, according to co-creator John Hoffman.

This win also marks Short’s first SAG Award, despite being nominated for prior seasons. Stay tuned for additional details surrounding Only Murders in the Building‘s fifth season and let us know what you think of Short’s big win in the comments section, below.

